NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Where Do Jaguars Land?

Week 1 is behind us and Week 2 is already at the doorstep, so let's take a look at how we think the NFL stacks up after one full slate of games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars debut in the bottom-quarter of the rankings after a 28-22 Week 1 loss, but where can they make up ground? We examine below.

No. 32: Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys still have a defense led by perhaps the most electric defender in the NFL today in Micah Parsons, but the offense will be without Dak Prescott and without weapons for the next month. Good luck, Cooper Rush.

No. 31: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers looked just as expected in Week 1. It just isn't a very good team.

No. 30: Houston Texans

The Texans are likely better than this ranking, but eventually wins need to follow that. They tied with the Colts after missing a lot of easy chances to win the game.

No. 29: New York Jets:

Hopefully Zach Wilson hits the ground running upon his return, because the Joe Flacco-led Jets offense isn't built to beat teams.

No. 28: Jacksonville Jaguars

There is no such thing as a good loss when you are as hungry for a win as the Jaguars have been. They would have made a statement last Sunday if not for allowing 14 points in the final 12 minutes of the game.

No. 27: Atlanta Falcons

They were at least in control of the Saints for a large chunk of Sunday, but you can't blow a lead like Atlanta did and expect much support.

No. 26: New England Patriots

All of the prior concerns about the New England Patriots offense being led by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge seem very valid. Odd!

No. 25: Chicago Bears

The Bears have a tough roster but they grinded out a genuinely gritty win on Sunday. It was a good moment for Justin Fields.

No. 24: Seattle Seahawks

I wish Pete Carroll was given this much material every week. They just came to play with a different energy than Denver, and sometimes that is all you need.

No. 23: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Mitch Trubisky offense looks as expected and T.J. Watt is out for at least a month, but the defense does look legit and Mike Tomlin will always be a tough coach to beat.

No. 22: Tennessee Titans

The Titans lost a game they shouldn't have in Week 1, but they likely have just enough to be a smidge better than some of the teams behind them.

No. 21: New York Giants

Are the Giants actually better than we think or did they squeak out a lucky game in Week 1? I am not sure, but I am sure that Saquon Barkley is back and is set to be one of the league's most dangerous weapons.

No. 20: San Francisco 49ers

They probably don't deserve a ranking this highly, but let's see if they don't bounce back this week before writing their obituary.

No. 19: Denver Broncos

The Broncos have some really talented players, but they hired an inexperienced staff that showed exactly that on Sunday. Nathaniel Hackett made a mistake that can't be made and they had a ton of penalty and turnover issues.

No. 18: Indianapolis Colts

The Colts looked either horrible or fine against the Texans, nothing more and nothing less. Jonathan Taylor is good enough to dig them out of most holes, though.

No. 17: Detroit Lions

The Lions' running game is something else. If they can get the defense figured out and fewer drops in the passing game, they will be a tough team each and every week.

No. 16: Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders didn't look particularly offensive in an expected loss to the Chargers. They were probably a bit closer in the end than anyone would have expected them to be.

No. 15: Washington Commanders

Carson Wentz holds the key to their destiny, as he showed on Sunday. He made some top-level throws to their explosive playmakers, but he also gifted the Jaguars several chances to win the game.

No. 14: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have enough talented and athletic players and pieces around the quarterback position on offense to make up for any issues, while their defense hounded Mac Jones.

No. 13: New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston and the Saints are usually each better than most give them credit for. They started slow, but it was an impressive win.

No. 12: Minnesota Vikings

No team made a bigger statement in Week 1 than the Vikings, who had Aaron Rodgers frustrated early and often in a Week 1 upset.

No. 11: Arizona Cardinals

Few teams came out to as sloppy of a start in Week 1 as the Cardinals. Their entire plan against the Chiefs didn't make sense from the start, again showing the signs of a team confused by its own identity but too talented to sink.

No. 10: Cleveland Browns

The Browns do not look great on offense, but they have the scheme and defense to make it through more games than not. They get an easier one this week in the Jets.

No. 9: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals shot themselves in the foot, set themselves on fire and then tossed themselves over a waterfall, but still somehow had a chance to win on Sunday. They will be fine.

No. 8: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have enough depth questions at OL, CB and WR to warrant concern. Matthew Stafford looked clearly impacted by his injury, too. They are good until they aren't, but some red flags are real.

No. 7: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have the recipe for an explosive rushing offense and also happen to have two of the toughest receivers to cover in football. That will win you games more often than not.

No. 6: Green Bay Packers

They always have terrible Week 1 showings, so let's see how else it plays out as the offense continues to look like it's missing weapons.

No. 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has a lethal defense and enough special playmakers to make them a hard team to beat any day of the week.

No. 4: Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert can make a statement on Thursday night. He looks special each game, even if the Chargers' scheme still seems to try to rein him in at times.

No. 3: Baltimore Ravens

Their defense swarms to the ball and they have enough weapons through the air and the ground to swarm on offense. They aren't even healthy yet, either.

No. 2: Kansas City Chiefs

It remains to be seen how the defense can hold up over the course of a season, but Patrick Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the NFL.

No. 1: Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is an alien and the Bills have several difference makers on defense. If they can figure out the running back position, they will be lethal.