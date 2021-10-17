    • October 17, 2021
    How Did Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Feel After 1st NFL Win?

    The Jacksonville quarterback grabbed his first NFL win Sunday in London.
    It may have taken six weeks, but Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence picked up his first win in the NFL in a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

    In the win, Lawrence completed 25 passes on 41 attempts for 319 yards and a touchdown. The 319 passing yards mark the most for the rookie since Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

    When asked about the win after the game, Lawrence expressed how this one was different than the rest.

    "It means a lot," Lawrence told reporters. "And obviously, like I said, we've struggled a little bit, but to get this win, have this moment going into the bye week, to do it here in London, it's all just special. I'll always remember this one. My first win, out here, like it's just hard, hard to even imagine."

    Struggle is a bit of an understatement, considering the team snapped a 20-game skid dating back to Week 1 of last season in the win.

    Before coming to Jacksonville, Lawrence was a stranger to losing. He only lost four games combined during his high school and college career before losing his first five NFL starts.

    "We hate losing and it's been tough," Lawrence said. "We've had some games that you feel like could have gone our way and didn't, so to get a win, especially in that fashion, a game winner -- a game-winning field goal, it's just crazy."

    The Jaguars' closest chance at a win came earlier this season in a Week 4 last-second field goal loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but today, the field goal came on their side when Matthew Wright hit a 53-yard field goal as time expired.

    With the win, the Jaguars are on the board, and the team can collectively breathe a sigh of relief. But there is a vibe surrounding the team that this is the first of many wins in the Lawrence era.

