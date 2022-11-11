NFL Week 10 TV Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs?

The intrigue and excitement surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars' (3-6) tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) would be quite different if the Jaguars won a few of their close losses during October, but that doesn't take away from the kind of game the Jaguars have on their hands on Sunday.

A week after overcoming a 17-0 deficit vs. the Las Vegas Raiders and winning their first game since Week 3, the Jaguars are looking to go on a second-half run. But to do so, they will need to somehow topple the Chiefs, who have proven to be one of the AFC's truly elite teams.

“Yeah, it’s one of those benchmark games. You’re going against a team that’s been one of the top in the AFC and won a Super Bowl here recently," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.

"It’s a challenge; it’s a challenge to go on the road, it’s a great place to play, it’s loud. The weather is going to be a little cold, forty degrees-ish. It’s going to be a different environment for us, but we don’t make any excuses. We just go play and try to gauge where we are against a football team that’s pretty good.”

With the Chiefs firmly on the Jaguars' radar, here is a look at who can view the 1 p.m. kickoff nationally via 506 Sports.

In short, most in the midwest and southeast will be able to watch Jaguars-Chiefs, though South Florida will be given the Miami Dolphins vs. the Cleveland Browns and half of Texas will have the Houston Texans vs. the New York Giants. The Jaguars will have Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the broadcast.

As for how the late afternoon game looks for the Jacksonville market, fans will get the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers.

“Yeah, like I said, it is a great opportunity. Anytime you’re playing a team like them or whoever. There’s a lot of teams in the league, the Bills or these teams that are playing great ball right now, you can list a bunch of them," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week.

"Anytime you’re playing a team like that and that’s had a bunch of success in the past, and you’re playing at their stadium, especially Arrowhead, it’s a huge opportunity. It doesn’t really add anything because they’re all important. All these games are important. Just the fact that it’s the next one makes it a big deal. This is a great team, and I think it would be huge for us to go get a win and kind of measure ourselves up against the rest of the league, but every week you’ve got an opportunity to do that.”