Nickel Corner D.J. Hayden Designated to Return From IR

Jacksonville Jaguars nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden could potentially be getting back onto the field soon, with the eighth-year veteran being designated to return from injured reserve on Thursday.

Hayden, who has started each of the last three seasons as Jacksonville's slot cornerback when they are in nickel formations, injured his hamstring against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 on Oct. 7. The Jaguars now have 21 days to add him to the active roster.

In four games this season, Hayden has recorded 13 tackles and one pass deflection. The most experienced member of Jacksonville's secondary, the Jaguars have started several rookie, third- and fourth-year players.

Since Hayden has been out, the Jaguars have started third-year cornerback Tre Herndon at the nickel position. Herndon started this year as an outside cornerback and started 13 games at the position in 2019, leading the team in interceptions and pass deflections.

Over the last three games, Herndon has recorded one sack, three tackles for loss and 15 tackles. The Jaguars have been complimentary of Herndon's play, especially as a blitzer and run defender in recent weeks.

"I think Tre Herndon the last couple of games has really picked it up. He’s been active and has done a lot for us there being in the slot, playing nickel for us as we go," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday.

"They’re challenged in a couple ways. We try to help them out at times, give them a break and at times we need to rush, so we have to start bringing guys and a lot of times you’re going to put those guys on an island. Sometimes those matchups aren’t great and that’s all around the league, but we’ve faced some really good receivers coming in and we’ve won some and we’ve lost some. It just seems like the ones we’ve lost have been big plays.”