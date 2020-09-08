One Stat for Every Player on the Jaguars’ 53-Man Roster

In just a handful of days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 1 bout at TIAA Bank Field. There is where we will discover what the Jaguars' roster truly looks like on the field, and where they can go from there.

Jacksonville finalized its 53-man roster on Saturday and has not made any changes to it since, so to give readers and fans a better understanding of each player on the roster, we have decided to give you one statistic for every single member of the active roster.

Unless otherwise noted, all statistics are via Pro Football Reference.

QB: Gardner Minshew ranked top-three in passer rating, Pro Football Focus grade and ESPN’s QBR on throws 20-plus yards downfield last season, albeit he ranked 23rd among 35 players in deep pass rate per PFF.

QB: Jake Luton had a 90.8 PFF grade from a clean pocket in his final season at Oregon State compared to a 55.6 PFF grade under pressure.

RB: Devine Ozigbo totaled 21 rushes for 92 yards and nine receptions for 61 yards and a score last preseason for the New Orleans Saints; he earned just nine rushes for 21 yards and three receptions for 23 yards in the regular season for Jacksonville.

RB: James Robinson is the all-time Illinois High School Association leading rusher (9,045 yards) and the second all-time Illinois State leading rusher (4,444 yards) per WREX.

RB: Chris Thompson ranked top-five in targets, receptions, receiving yards and yards per route run among all running backs in Weeks 1-5 last season (before Jay Gruden’s firing in Washington) per PFF.



FB: Bruce Miller is UCF’s career sack leader (35.5) but transitioned to fullback in the NFL and hasn’t played a snap since 2016.

WR: D.J. Chark produced a 2.7% drop rate in 2019 (sixth-best in the league, per PFF) after posting a league-worst 26.3% drop rate in his 2018 rookie season.

WR: Dede Westbrook ran from the slot on 83.5% of his snaps last season (seventh-most in the league) but posted just 1.09 yards per route run from the slot (57th in the league) according to PFF.

WR: Laviska Shenault saw his average depth of target rise from 6.6 in 2018 to 10.1 in 2019 at Colorado State but still managed to increase his yards after catch per reception from 7.3 in 2018 to 7.5 in 2019 (per PFF).

WR: Chris Conley set or tied a career-high in every major receiving statistical category last season (90 targets, 47 receptions, 775 yards, five touchdowns) while his 16.5 yards per reception ranked 10th among all players and first among Jacksonville players.

WR: Keelan Cole posted a 68.6% catch rate and 2.9% drop rate in 2019 after a 52.3% catch rate and 6.5% drop rate the previous two seasons combined (per PFF).

WR: Collin Johnson earned a 100% win rate in one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl, the highest rate among all receivers according to PFF.

TE: Tyler Eifert has played on just 28% of possible offensive snaps in the last four seasons combined following his 13-touchdown Pro Bowl 2015 campaign.

TE: James O'Shaughnessy led all Jaguars players with at least five targets last season in passer rating when targeted and Expected Points Added per target, per PFF.

TE: Tyler Davis led Georgia Tech tight ends with 17 receptions, 148 receiving yards and one touchdown last season as a redshirt senior graduate transfer.

LT: Cam Robinson allowed 45 pressures last season, eighth-most among all offensive linemen, despite missing two games (per PFF).

LG: Andrew Norwell allowed more sacks (3) and total pressures (28) in 2019 than he did in the previous two seasons combined, as his PFF pass-blocking grade has worsened from 92.1 in 2017 to 82.1 in 2018 to 74.2 in 2019.

C: Brandon Linder ranked first in Football Outsiders’ snaps per blown block and third in PFF’s pass blocking efficiency metric among all centers last year.

RG: A.J. Cann posted the worst overall PFF grade (55.3) and PFF pass blocking grade (50.6) of his career last season as he also played the least amount of snaps (775) in his five-year career.

RT: Jawaan Taylor ranked top-5 among all offensive linemen in sacks allowed (9) and penalties (14) in his rookie campaign according to PFF.

OL: Ben Bartch recorded a 97.3 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2019, albeit against Division III talent, but then posted the highest win percentage of any offensive tackle in one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl (67%).

OL: Will Richardson started the first two games of 2019 in place of LT Cam Robinson- in that time period, he ranked 151st among 152 qualifying offensive linemen in PFF run grade (36.1).

OL: Tyler Shatley played just five offensive snaps last season after playing at least 300 in each of the previous three seasons.

EDGE: Josh Allen produced 2.5 sacks over expected (per Daniel Morse) in his rookie campaign, as his 10.5 sacks ranked 14th in the league but his 12.9% pressure rate ranked 32nd.

EDGE: K’Lavon Chaisson was a pure pass rusher at LSU, as 95% of his collegiate snaps were lined up on-ball outside the tackle, but his 19 run stops in 2019 were second-most among SEC draft-eligible edge defenders according to PFF.

EDGE: Dawuane Smoot recorded 50-plus pressures in each of his final two seasons at Illinois but has failed to surpass 20 pressures in any of his first three seasons in Jacksonville (per PFF).

EDGE: Adam Gotsis was drafted 63rd overall by the Denver Broncos in 2016, making him the highest-drafted Australian-born player in league history per Jaguars.com.

EDGE: Cassius Marsh has generated at least three sacks and 20 pressures in each of the last four years despite playing for four different teams in that time span (per PFF).

DT: Abry Jones had a 60% stop rate on run tackles in 2019 after posting a 92% stop rate in 2018 according to Football Outsiders.

DT: Taven Bryan was Jacksonville’s most explosive defender last season, as he ranked first in plays made per defensive snap with a 7.1% playmaking rate.

DT: Davon Hamilton is a 320-pound human being who brought 20 of his 66 career tackles at Ohio State (30.3%) down for a loss, per our John Shipley.

DT: Timmy Jernigan recorded at least five sacks and 25 total pressures in each of his first three seasons in Baltimore but averaged 2.3 sacks and 13.3 pressures over the last three seasons in Philadelphia (per PFF).

DT: Doug Costin was first-team All-MAC and the defensive MVP of the MAC Championship for Miami University (Ohio) last year, as he accumulated 58 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks in his senior season.

LB: Myles Jack ranked bottom-15 among all linebackers in missed tackles (11), penalties (8) and yards per reception allowed (13.3) last season before he was placed on injured reserve in Week 13 (per PFF).

LB: Joe Schobert ranked fourth in tackles above expected among all defenders last season according to Sports Info Solutions.

LB: Shaquille Quarterman was a dominant run defender at the University of Miami (88.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2019) but struggled as a pass defender (60.5 PFF coverage grade in 2019).

LB: Leon Jacobs improved across the board from 2018 to 2019, as his snaps (146 to 325), tackles (12 to 30) and sacks (0 to 3) all took a leap in his second NFL season per PFF.

LB: Quincy Williams had a league-worst 40.4% broken tackle rate among all defenders in his rookie campaign (per Football Outsiders).

LB: Dakota Allen had an 89.9 PFF run-defense grade in his 2018 senior year at Texas Tech, best among Big 12 linebackers, but played zero defensive snaps and 54 special teams snaps last season as a seventh-round rookie.

CB: D.J. Hayden allowed 4.4 yards per pass target last season, sixth-best among all cornerbacks last season according to Football Outsiders.

CB: Tre Herndon ranked 108th out of 115th qualifying cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade last season, as his 26.9% broken tackle rate ranked fourth-worst among qualified cornerbacks per Football Outsiders.

CB: C.J. Henderson forced a contested target on 45% of throws in man coverage in his collegiate career, first in his draft class (per PFF).

CB: Josiah Scott allowed just a 45.9% catch rate and 66.5 passer rating in his career at Michigan State (per PFF).

CB: Chris Claybrooks recorded an elite speed grade at his pro day after running a 4.43-second 40 yard dash, 2.55-second 20 yard split and 1.5-second 10 yard split at 179 pounds.

CB: Luq Barcoo led college football in interceptions (9) and passed defended (16) last season at San Diego State.

S: Josh Jones’ 6.8% run-stop percentage as a strong safety at NC State (2014-2016) ranked fourth among draft-eligible safeties at that time according to PFF.

S: Jarrod Wilson’s 75.0 PFF coverage grade ranked 12th-best among all safeties last season.

S: Andrew Wingard missed one tackle every 37 defensive snaps last season, second-worst among 108 qualifying safeties (per PFF).

S: Daniel Thomas collected 74 total tackles in each of his final two seasons at Auburn, ranking second on the team both years, while also adding two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in that time period.

S: Brandon Watson had a team-high three interceptions in 2018 on a Michigan defense that ranked second in the country in pass completions allowed.

K: Josh Lambo was the most accurate kicker in the league last season after he made 33 of 34 field goals; his sole miss was a 46-yarder, as he made all four of his attempts from 50-plus yards.

P: Logan Cooke had a 44.5-yard net punting average in 2019, which ranked second in the league per Football Outsiders.

LS: Ross Matiscik played backup linebacker (along with long snapper) at Baylor, where he accumulated 30 total tackles, three fumble recoveries and one sack in his five-year collegiate career.