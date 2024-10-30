Packers Defender Throws Shade at Jaguars Star
Despite Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence dicing up the Green Bay Packers' secondary time and time again in Week 8, one Packers defender felt the need to throw some shade toward Jacksonville's franchise quarterback.
A day after the Jaguars' 30-27 loss to the Packers, Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander posted an image on Instagram of Lawrence, tagging the quarterback as "lilbro" before eventually deleting the post.
It is a bit of an odd remark considering Lawrence threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers' defense, making him the most successful quarterback this season against Green Bay.
Lawrence also led a game-tying touchdown drive without his top three wide receivers, throwing a 14-yard touchdown to Evan Engram to complete an 87-yard torching drive of the Packers defense.
With that said, Lawrence noted he didn't have his best game against the Packers and their top-10 defense.
"Honestly, they did a few things a little different. I think that's every game, though. There's going to be a plan for their defensive plan for us and what we do and what they see on tape. They have a plan just as we have a plan to play them. There's always a couple of things, but it wasn't anything crazy," Lawrence said about the Packkers defense after the game.
"We just didn't execute. I missed a couple of throws on third down throughout the game. There were some other ones where it just felt like the details weren't good enough, whether that's being on the same page in the perimeter or whatever. It just seemed like some of the details we were lacking a little bit early and some of the third downs. They made some good plays too. But we got to be able to convert on some of those third downs. I think we had two or three three and outs in a row to start the game and put our defense in a tough spot, and they were playing great. So yeah, we've got to be better on third down. We've been better the last few weeks going into this game, and we weren't good today.
