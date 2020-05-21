PFF: Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Recorded Second-Most Scramble Yards in 2019

Gardner Minshew II wasn't exactly known as a dual-threat quarterback when he left Washington State and Mike Leach's offense for the NFL. But through one season in the pros, Minshew has established himself as a quarterback who can create with his legs.

According to Pro Football Focus, Minshew had the second-most scramble yards among all players in 2019 with 350. The only player with more? Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the league's reigning Most Valuable Player. Considering Minshew started 12 games (played 14 overall) compared to Jackson's 16, that is impressive company to be in.

This isn't the only praise Minshew has gotten from the analysts at Pro Football Focus this offseason. Earlier this week, Minshew was ranked as the third-best deep passer in 2019 by the organization, ahead of most of the NFL's truly elite.

in 2019, Minshew mostly ran out of necessity due to issues along the Jaguars' offensive line. He recorded 5.1 yards per carry, rushed for 20 first downs, 24.6 yards per game, and according to Pro Football Reference recorded 1.3 yards after contact per rush.

Aside from picking up several key first downs and additional yards on scrambles, Minshew made a number of big plays extending and keeping a play alive in or outside of the pocket. Minshew's most notable touchdown pass (scramble vs. the Denver Broncos) is a perfect example of how Minshew was able to use his mobility to thrive as a passer.

Under first-year offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, Minshew will likely be enlisted to continue to make plays as a dual-threat passer, even if the Jaguars are unlikely to call many designed runs for him.

Last week, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was asked about Minshew's ability to throw on the run and whether it is a trend he would like to see continue in 2020 with Minshew as the full-time starter. Marrone went on to note the areas he wants his signal-caller to focus on if he does decide to extend plays.

“Yeah I think you gotta look at it a couple of different ways. I think when you schematically get outside the pocket and you have the ability to do that, you wanna make sure that you’re accurate and still pushing the ball vertically down the field," Marrone told local media.

"When you’re in the pocket, obviously you want the rhythm, you want the ratings, you want to be able to diagnose the coverages that are going on, be able to deliver the football. And then I think the next thing is, ok when nothings there, can you (inaudible) meaning are you gonna hold the ball, are you gonna move around a little bit and what is your vision down the field."