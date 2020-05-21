JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

PFF: Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Recorded Second-Most Scramble Yards in 2019

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew II wasn't exactly known as a dual-threat quarterback when he left Washington State and Mike Leach's offense for the NFL. But through one season in the pros, Minshew has established himself as a quarterback who can create with his legs. 

According to Pro Football Focus, Minshew had the second-most scramble yards among all players in 2019 with 350. The only player with more? Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the league's reigning Most Valuable Player. Considering Minshew started 12 games (played 14 overall) compared to Jackson's 16, that is impressive company to be in. 

This isn't the only praise Minshew has gotten from the analysts at Pro Football Focus this offseason. Earlier this week, Minshew was ranked as the third-best deep passer in 2019 by the organization, ahead of most of the NFL's truly elite. 

in 2019, Minshew mostly ran out of necessity due to issues along the Jaguars' offensive line. He recorded 5.1 yards per carry, rushed for 20 first downs, 24.6 yards per game, and according to Pro Football Reference recorded 1.3 yards after contact per rush. 

Aside from picking up several key first downs and additional yards on scrambles, Minshew made a number of big plays extending and keeping a play alive in or outside of the pocket. Minshew's most notable touchdown pass (scramble vs. the Denver Broncos) is a perfect example of how Minshew was able to use his mobility to thrive as a passer.

Under first-year offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, Minshew will likely be enlisted to continue to make plays as a dual-threat passer, even if the Jaguars are unlikely to call many designed runs for him.

Last week, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was asked about Minshew's ability to throw on the run and whether it is a trend he would like to see continue in 2020 with Minshew as the full-time starter. Marrone went on to note the areas he wants his signal-caller to focus on if he does decide to extend plays. 

“Yeah I think you gotta look at it a couple of different ways. I think when you schematically get outside the pocket and you have the ability to do that, you wanna make sure that you’re accurate and still pushing the ball vertically down the field," Marrone told local media. 

"When you’re in the pocket, obviously you want the rhythm, you want the ratings, you want to be able to diagnose the coverages that are going on, be able to deliver the football. And then I think the next thing is, ok when nothings there, can you (inaudible) meaning are you gonna hold the ball, are you gonna move around a little bit and what is your vision down the field."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars' Josh Allen, DJ Chark Named to CBS Sports Top 100 Players of 2020

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has released his top 100 players of 2020, and two young building blocks of the Jaguars are featured.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Continues to Earn Praise From Coaches, New Teammates

Count Doug Marrone, Chris Thompson, and Tyler Eifert among those who have noticed Gardner Minshew's efforts this offseason.

John Shipley

Chris Thompson: Gruden Will ‘Do Everything He Can to Help His Starting Quarterback Out’

Jay Gruden will lead the Jaguars' offensive charge in 2020, and his biggest task will be to help Gardner Minshew navigate his sophomore season.

John Shipley

PFF Ranks Jaguars' Gardner Minshew as Third-Best Deep Passer in 2019

The Jaguars' young quarterback earned some particularly high praise from Pro Football Focus following his 2019 performance.

John Shipley

by

Gree4

Film Room: 5 Plays Which Demonstrate What Al Woods Brings to Jaguars

What kind of skill set will Al Woods bring to the Jaguars' defense in 2020? We take a look at some of his past games to get the answer.

John Shipley

Jaguars Running Back Chris Thompson: "I'm a Pretty Good Pass Catcher."

Newest Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Thompson will bring his versatile skill set and extensive knowledge of Jay Gruden's playbook with him to Duval.

KassidyHill

Breaking Down Jaguars' Rookie Edge Rusher K'Lavon Chaisson's College Production

How much of an impact did K'Lavon Chaisson make on the LSU defense, and how can this translate to the NFL?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Which Jaguars Benefited the Most From the Team’s Draft Decisions?

Which Jaguars' players gained the most from the team's draft decisions last month?

John Shipley

Jaguars Announce Plans for Phase 1 of Reopening of Team Facilities

The Jacksonville Jaguars will begin their reopening of facilities on Tuesday, May 26, after closing the facilities in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

John Shipley

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Line Room

The interior defensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been steadily rebuilt the past two years. Is this the year it all comes together?

KassidyHill