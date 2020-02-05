JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

PFF Lists Jaguars DL Calais Campbell As the 26th Best Player in 2019

John Shipley

After consecutive weekends of winning Pro Bowl Defensive Player of the Game and then the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, things are continuing to go the way of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell. 

Pro Football Focus has released its annual top 101 players of the year based on performances from the most recent season and Campbell has found himself near the upper quartile of the list despite the Jaguars' poor 6-10 record in 2019.

Campbell was ranked as the 26th best player in the NFL in 2019 by Pro Football Focus, the only Jaguars player to appear on the currently prepared list. Campbell also won the group's Best Run Defender Award a few weeks ago, an honor he is deserving of.

"The winner of PFF's Best Run Defender Award for 2019, Calais Campbell continues to play the best football of his career over the age of 30," PFF wrote. "Campbell had the best run-defense grade of any edge rusher (90.6) and also added 71 total pressures as a pass-rushing force for the Jaguars. Campbell isn't always deployed as a true edge rusher for the Jags, as he moves around the defensive line and uses his size and versatility to make impact plays from a more interior alignment, as well. Regardless of where he lines up, he is a problem for offensive lines and blocking schemes to handle. "

Campbell, who recorded 6.5 sacks, 25 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles, was once again arguably the top player on an otherwise unimpressive Jaguars defense. He made the Pro Bowl for the fifth time of his career, and his third time as a Jaguar, meaning he has made the Pro Bowl in every one of his seasons in Jacksonville. 

Considering Campbell's level of play in 2019, in which he was disruptive even when he wasn't the one making the play, it is hardly a surprise to see him ranked so highly by Pro Football Focus. Nor is it surprising that no other players from Jacksonville found their places on the list either. The one that you could make a strong argument for would be wide receiver DJ Chark, but his injuries at the end of the season likely hampered his ability to get over the hump and make the list.

Campbell, 33, is a key piece to what the Jaguars do not only defensively but as a culture. It would be a bit of a surprise to not see him in Jacksonville in 2020, even if his $17.5 million cap hit is large for an aging defensive lineman. The Jaguars would lose their heart, their soul, and according to Pro Football Focus, one of the best talents in the NFL.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could the Jaguars Taking Another Home Game to London Impact the Perception of Players?

How could the Jaguars opting to play two games in London in 2020 impact Jacksonville's free agency?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Reach Agreement With NFL for 2 Games in London in 2020

The Jaguars will be playing back-to-back home games in London next season, but it is unclear how long that agreement will be in place.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Tied for Second-Fewest Projected Wins in Opening Win Totals

This time last year, oddsmakers were a good bit higher on the Jaguars than they are currently.

John Shipley

Jaguars owner Shad Khan on decision to fire Tom Coughlin: 'Tom was in charge and the last two years were not where we want to be'

When discussing his plans for London for the Jaguars in 2020, Shad Khan also went into more detail on hhis decision to fire Tom Coughlin.

John Shipley

What Could Playing Multiple Home Games in London Mean for the Future of the Jaguars?

Where do the Jaguars go from here? Is London full-time on the horizon, or do they still have a home in Jacksonville?

John Shipley

Should the Jaguars Consider Signing Vic Beasley if DE Depth Is Needed?

After passing on Vic Beasley in 2015, should the Jaguars attempt to remedy their prior decision and sign the veteran defensive end?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars DT Carl Davis Suspended for First 4 Games of 2020 Season

The defensive tackle's contract is up in March, and is now expected to miss the first four games of the season.

John Shipley

Jaguars Hire Ex-49ers' GM Trent Baalke to replace Chris Polian

The former general manager of the Jim Harbaugh San Francisco teams will now be in the Jaguars' front office.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Fans React With Vitriol to Team Taking a Second Home Game to London in 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars' fans aren't exactly taking the news of a second home game to London well after the team made the annoucement Tuesday.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: McShay Shores Up Jaguars’ Trenches in Latest Mock

The Jaguars get two linemen in Todd McShay's newest mock draft on ESPN.

John Shipley