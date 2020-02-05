PFF Lists Jaguars DL Calais Campbell As the 26th Best Player in 2019

After consecutive weekends of winning Pro Bowl Defensive Player of the Game and then the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, things are continuing to go the way of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Pro Football Focus has released its annual top 101 players of the year based on performances from the most recent season and Campbell has found himself near the upper quartile of the list despite the Jaguars' poor 6-10 record in 2019.

Campbell was ranked as the 26th best player in the NFL in 2019 by Pro Football Focus, the only Jaguars player to appear on the currently prepared list. Campbell also won the group's Best Run Defender Award a few weeks ago, an honor he is deserving of.

"The winner of PFF's Best Run Defender Award for 2019, Calais Campbell continues to play the best football of his career over the age of 30," PFF wrote. "Campbell had the best run-defense grade of any edge rusher (90.6) and also added 71 total pressures as a pass-rushing force for the Jaguars. Campbell isn't always deployed as a true edge rusher for the Jags, as he moves around the defensive line and uses his size and versatility to make impact plays from a more interior alignment, as well. Regardless of where he lines up, he is a problem for offensive lines and blocking schemes to handle. "

Campbell, who recorded 6.5 sacks, 25 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles, was once again arguably the top player on an otherwise unimpressive Jaguars defense. He made the Pro Bowl for the fifth time of his career, and his third time as a Jaguar, meaning he has made the Pro Bowl in every one of his seasons in Jacksonville.

Considering Campbell's level of play in 2019, in which he was disruptive even when he wasn't the one making the play, it is hardly a surprise to see him ranked so highly by Pro Football Focus. Nor is it surprising that no other players from Jacksonville found their places on the list either. The one that you could make a strong argument for would be wide receiver DJ Chark, but his injuries at the end of the season likely hampered his ability to get over the hump and make the list.

Campbell, 33, is a key piece to what the Jaguars do not only defensively but as a culture. It would be a bit of a surprise to not see him in Jacksonville in 2020, even if his $17.5 million cap hit is large for an aging defensive lineman. The Jaguars would lose their heart, their soul, and according to Pro Football Focus, one of the best talents in the NFL.