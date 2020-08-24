Pro Football Focus Ranks Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue Among Top-25 Edge Defenders

When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent years, they have had an embarrassment of wishes when it comes to edge defenders. From Calais Campbell to Yannick Ngakoue to Josh Allen to Dante Fowler and, now, K'Lavon Chaisson, the Jaguars have had a number of talented defensive ends come through their building over the last few years.

So with that in mind, it is no surprise to see the Jaguars have a player land on Pro Football Focus' ranking of the top-25 edge defenders ahead of the 2020 season, though it may be a surprise to some to see which defender earned the designation.

Though Allen led the Jaguars and all rookies in sacks with 10.5 last season, the Jaguars' newest star defender is not the one who found himself on PFF's list. Instead, the honor went to Ngakoue, Jacksonville's disgruntled fifth-year defensive end.

Ngakoue, who has produced 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons since being drafted in the third round in 2016, was ranked as PFF's No. 24 edge defender, while no other Jaguars player made the list.

"In 2017, he generated an 88.2 PFF pass-rushing grade and notched 82 total pressures, but as the defense was dismantled around him, he hasn’t come close to replicating that level of impact since," PFF wrote about Ngakoue. "Ngakoue's speed and burst as an edge rusher are rare physical gifts, and his tape proves he can dominate, but that lack of consistency since 2017 is what keeps him this low on the list."

Ngakoue's placement on this list isn't terribly surprising considering both his play over the last two seasons and the abundance of edge rusher talent in the league currently, which includes young stars like Nick Bosa and Chase Young.

In 2017, Ngakoue earned his first and so far only Pro Bowl trip thanks to a career season that catapulted his name into the conversation of the best young pass-rushers. That year, Ngakoue helped lead a dominant Jaguars defense and recorded 12 sacks and six forced fumbles, often looking unblockable off of the edge.

Over the last two seasons, however, Ngakoue has recorded a combined 17.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, failing each year to match his production from 2017. While a part of this is due to Ngakoue not taking that next step in his game after an elite sophomore season, a bigger part of the issue is the fact that the Jaguars were more often than not trailing, taking away pass-rush opportunities from Ngakoue. This is a point that Ngakoue has even made himself this offseason.

Currently, it remains to be seen whether Ngakoue will be able to prove PFF right or wrong in 2020. Ngakoue has yet to sign the franchise-tag tender the Jaguars placed on him in March and he has also not reported to training camp. Ngakoue has been in a dispute with the Jaguars since March, with Ngakoue stating he did not want to sign a long-term deal with the Jaguars.

If Ngakoue changes course and decides to sign his tender, which would pay him over $17 million in 2020, then he could have a chance to up his production since he would have Allen and Chaisson taking attention away from him.

With that said, it is a bit surprising to not see Allen on this list, even in the backend of it. Allen may not have been as dominant on the field as a rookie as his production suggested, but he showed enough to prove that he is a dangerous pass rusher and run defender off of the edge. Allen has elite physical traits and, so far, hasn't had much trouble adjusting to the NFL. He should be on this list sooner than later moving forward.

For PFF's full list of the top-25 edge defenders, click here.