PFF Reveals Low Ranking for Jaguars Offensive Line Entering 2020

John Shipley

Entering the 2020 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to return all six offensive linemen who started games for the squad last fall. In fact, the only major addition to the group is fourth-round guard Ben Bartch, who is unlikely to see the field much as a rookie. 

But while continuity is a prized trait along most offensive lines, continuity is actually the reason some throughout national media are lower on Jacksonville's offensive line unit going into next season. 

In a ranking of all 32 offensive lines in the NFL entering 2020, Pro Football Focus gave the Jaguars a less than glowing endorsement, ranking the unit at No. 26. The only offensive lines PFF ranked the Jaguars over are the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Washington, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and the last-place ranked Miami Dolphins.

Aside from center Brandon Linder, who PFF praises quite a bit, the organization seems to hold low opinions on most of the other members of the offensive line. PFF noted that while rookie right tackle Jawaan Taylor "had some positive moments for a rookie", he still graded poorly as a run-blocker in their system.

PFF noted they have traditionally graded right guard A.J. Cann poorly, while left guard Andrew Norwell has been about league average in their eyes since signing with Jacksonville in 2018, though that is a far cry from his level of play with Carolina in 2017. 

As for left tackle Cam Robinson, PFF pointed out that he struggled mightily in 2019 and the success of the offensive line could hinge on his development and improvement, or lack thereof.

"Left tackle Cam Robinson has never lived up to his perceived upside, ranking below average in every key metric in his two-plus seasons of NFL action. Robinson’s 54.8 overall grade ranked 75th out of 89 offensive tackles last season, and even though he missed two games, he still allowed 45 total pressures — tied for the sixth-most in the league," PFF wrote.

"Jacksonville has plenty of work to do to upgrade from last year’s ranking, including development at both tackle spots and a return to form from Norwell," PFF continued in their closing comments on the team's offensive line. 

Last season, Football Outsiders' offensive line ratings ranked Jacksonville 27th in adjusted line yards with 3.88 and 16th in the NFL with adjusted sack rate at 7.0%, meaning the Jaguars' offensive line failed to stand out in any true area last season.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has said at a few different points during this offseason that he is expecting the offensive line to improve in 2020, even if the Jaguars didn't make many shakeups along the unit. 

"I know they’re working hard. I know they’ve been working from after the season. They all have. I just think it’s a position where we looked at some players and just felt like, like I said all along, I think those players have a lot on their plate to make sure they improve," Marrone said following Day 2 of April's NFL Draft. 

"We’ve said that. We really think they’re going to make a big jump. I’m excited about it. I think (Offensive Line Coach) George Warhop is one of the best coaches that’s in the league coaching the offensive line. He was with them for one year, and I said before, we all know that it’s all on those guys up front to step up."

For the full rankings from PFF, click here.

