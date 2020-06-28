PFF WAR Rates Jaguars’ 2017 Defense as One of Best of the Decade

Ask any Jacksonville Jaguars fan or analyst what the best team of the past decade was and the answer is obvious and automatic: the 2017 team that went 10-6 in the regular season, won the AFC South and came within one quarter of making the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

The 2017 squad was mostly driven by a star-studded defense that came together at just the right time and immediately gelled, dominating most offenses they came across in the process. The defensive line alone featured Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, Marcell Dareus, Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler, while the linebackers and secondary had top-flight talents such as Telvin Smith, Myles Jack, A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.

Add in other solid contributors like Tashaun Gipson, Aaron Colvin and Paul Posluszny, and the defense didn't have many glaring weaknesses. By the end of the season, the defense led the league in forced fumbles (17), completion percentage (56.8), passing yards allowed per game (169.9), passer rating (68.5) and defensive touchdowns (7). They also finished second in sacks (55), interceptions (21), total takeaways (33), yards allowed per game (286.1) and points allowed per game (16.8).

While Jacksonville's defense wasn't able to ultimately lead the team to the promise land that season, it is still one of the best defense's not only in franchise history but in recent NFL history.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jacksonville's 2017 defense is one of the four most valuable defenses of the last decade when using their Wins Above Replacement metric. Essentially, the PFF WAR metric (which the group explains in detail here) uses data collected by PFF to determine the value of a player, unit or team brings to the field in comparison to replacement-level wins.

Jacksonville came in fourth in the past decade according to PFF, with the 2015 Denver Broncos and the 2018 Chicago Bears both above them. The 2013 Seattle Seahawks, who are one of two teams on the list to win a Super Bowl, were ranked fourth.

The rankings drew a few comments, with many players, coaches and analysts agreeing the 2015 Broncos' defense was the best overall unit, though the rankings of the other three were debated. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said the Jaguars had the No. 3 defense that season, while Campbell was quick to point out the fact that Jackson starred along the defensive line for both the Broncos and Jaguars.C

Considering the Broncos' defense ranked No. 1 in total yards, passing yards, average yards per rush and sacks in 2015 along their way to a Super Bowl victory against MVP Cam Newton and the 15-1 Carolina Panthers, it is hard to argue with them as the top unit. They carried a lackluster offense to football immortality and they, like Jacksonville, had stars all over the defense with Jackson, Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr. and others.

The Bears and Jaguars can each be debated after the Broncos, but either way, it is impossible to argue Jacksonville's 2017 defense was truly a transcendent unit. The Jaguars failed to build upon the success of that season and despite featuring most of the same defense in 2018, the team went 5-11 and missed the playoffs.

Still, 2017 should be remembered in Jacksonville as not only the best team the Jaguars put forth in the 2010s but also for fielding a defense that will go down in NFL history as one of the best of its generation.