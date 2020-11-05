Positive COVID-19 Test Closes Texans Facility Days Before Week 9 Vs. Jaguars

A few days before the Houston Texans are set to travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, the Texans have closed their team facility due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"We were informed last night that a Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19. In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today," the Texans said in a statement.

"The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team's operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

It remains to be seen how Jacksonville's Week 9 game vs. the Texans at TIAA Bank Field could be impacted. The league has, at times, postponed games and shifted around bye weeks. This could be harder to do with the Jaguars and Texans, however, as each team had their bye weeks in Week 8.

Jacksonville has previously had one game changed due to COVID-19. They were initially set to have their bye week in Week 7 and set to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, but the dates were reversed.

The Jaguars had their own positive COVID-19 test a few weeks ago, days before the team was set to host the Detroit Lions. After one practice squad player tested positive for COVID-19, a dozen members of the practice squad were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 due to precautionary and contact tracing measures and the Jaguars closed their facility.

Jacksonville was still able to play in Week 6 vs. the Lions. Each of the dozen practice squad players was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list a few days later, while practice squad offensive lineman K.C. McDermott was activated off of the list on Thursday.