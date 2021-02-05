Presumptive No. 1 Pick Trevor Lawrence to Undergo 'Left Labrum Shoulder Repair'

Trevor Lawrence will throw for teams on Feb. 12 and then undergo surger on his left shoulder, according to multiple reports.

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick and probable future Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will throw for NFL teams in advance of Clemson's Pro Day to give the quarterback a chance to undergo a procedure on his non-throwing shoulder, according to multiple reports.

"Projected No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will throw for NFL teams on Feb 12th instead of participating in Clemson’s pro day next month, per his reps at @mgcsports. After that, Lawrence will undergo left labrum shoulder repair. Doctors confident he will be recovered for camp," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Friday.

It is important to point out the shoulder procedure is set to take place on Lawrence's left shoulder, which again is his non-throwing shoulder.

Lawrence is widely projected to be Jacksonville's pick at No. 1 when the 2021 NFL Draft rolls around in April. The Clemson quarterback has been one of college football's biggest stars for three years and he has few red flags on his resume.

The Jaguars hold the top pick in the draft for the first time in franchise history following a 1-15 season. Since the 2020 season ended, the Jaguars have not shied away from the obvious reality of selecting a quarterback with the draft's top selection.

"But what’s evaded the history of the Jags, really, has been a franchise quarterback," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said on Jan. 4 after firing head coach Doug Marrone.

"And I think what’s unique, certainly, is that we have the ability now to make a choice and it’s going to define the franchise moving forward.”

Lawrence was 34-2 as a starter in college, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship.

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Jaguars will have their choice of quarterbacks whenever they are officially on the clock, but Lawrence is the heavy favorite to be the selection for a multitude of reasons. Among the biggest factors is head coach Urban Meyer, who finally took the leap to the NFL with the Jaguars in part due to them holding the draft's top pick.

Meyer himself has said how important finding the team's next franchise quarterback is, so it is clear that he and the other Jaguars' decision-makers will be monitoring Lawrence closely moving forward.

“You see [Clemson QB] Trevor [Lawrence], you see [Ohio State QB] Justin [Fields], you see [BYU QB] Zach [Wilson]. As Shad said, this is a monumental moment for this franchise," Meyer said on Jan. 15 when asked about this year's quarterbacks class.

"Who we pick at that quarterback spot, that’s going to be one of the most important decisions I’ve made in my lifetime, along with the partnership of our owner and our general manager. The ones that are out there, my initial study, because I have been studying a lot, I like to use the term elite. I see some elite quarterbacks out there right now.”