QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Finishes 2022 as a Top-5 QB

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still trying to fill out his trophy case after his first AFC South title.

Now, though, he can at least end his sophomore season knowing he is in the conversation for a top-5 quarterback.

In the final quarterback index from NFL.com this season, Lawrence's finalized spot came at No. 5 overall, behind only Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert, and effectively landing Lawrence in elite territory moving forward.

"It’s exciting. It’s exciting for the game. It’s exciting for fans, the league, the whole thing to have these young quarterbacks who are year in, year out vying for these postseason spots, and now Trevor gets his opportunity," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.

Lawrence finished his sophomore season with a 66.3% completion rate for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, 8 INTs, 7.0 Y/A, 7.3 AY/A, a 95.2 Rating, and a 4.4 sack %.

"It just goes to show you how important that position is, as we know. We’re just fortunate and blessed to have Trevor as our guy and how much he’s improved over the course of the season leading this football team. Really looking forward to watching him now on this type of stage. Last week was a step for him. Obviously, now this is another step in that direction. The list you mentioned, particularly in the AFC, it’s a good group.”

Below is where NFL.com has ranked Lawrence each week this season; a lull in the middle of the season after an early jump, presented by a rise over the last few weeks.

Week 2: No. 19

Week 3: No. 20

Week 4: No. 14

Week 5: No. 17

Week 6: No. 24

Week 7: No. 21

Week 8: No. 20

Week 10: No. 19

Week 11: No. 16

Week 12: No. 16

Week 13: No. 14

Week 14: No. 13

Week 15: No. 13

Week 16: No. 7

Week 17: No. 5

Week 18: No. 5