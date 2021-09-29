Quoteboard: What Cardinals Players Had To Say About the Jaguars

Following the Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Arizona Cardinals, we asked Cardinals players for their insight into a few Jags players and situations.

Following the 31-19 Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) loss to the Arizona Cardinals (3-0) on Sunday, Jaguar Report asked a few Cardinals players for their insight into certain Jags players, situations and units. Here's what they had to say.

AJ Green on Jaguars Secondary

Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green is a league vet, having been in the game for 10 years now. While Jags corner Shaquill Griffin was able to hold star Cards WR1 DeAndre Hopkins to 21 yards on three receptions, Green broke loose against the rest of the secondary for a game high 112 yards on five receptions.

Despite having his way for most of the day against young defensive backs, Green sees the foundation for a solid secondary.

"I think they got a great young corps. No. 2 [Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins] a great player. Another corner was out, [Jaguars CB CJ] Henderson was out. I think 2 is the leader of that defense, the secondary. I think he's a great player. He's going to elevate the game. Once they get some more experience up there, they have a great young corps."

Byron Murphy On Adjustments For Lawrence

Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished with 219 yards, one touchdown two interceptions while going 22-34. The man who nabbed one of those interceptions for a pick-six that changed the game was Byron Murphy. The Cardinals safety admits it was Lawrence's movement out of the pocket that caught them on their heels in the first half and required adjustments at halftime.

"Once Trevor is getting out of the pocket, scrambling, getting better looks I would say that's when we had to tighten up and make sure everybody was doing their assignment. That way we can play together as a team."

Murray's Advice For Lawrence

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick not that long ago; 2019 to be precise. He knows what it's like to be tasked with saving a franchise and being thrown into the fire from day one. So he offered his advice to Trevor Lawrence, now in that same position with the Jaguars.

"It's just tough. It's tough. Every Sunday you're just showing up, finding a way, trying to find your way and the offense's way. You're working each and every week trying to figure it out. I know where he's at right now. It's tough. You're throwing interceptions that you probably shouldn't throw or wouldn't throw when you're comfortable and you're seeing what you're seeing, but he hasn't got a lot of reps yet. He'll be fine. Just like any of the other young guys, everybody wants to talk about him and gas him up, but it's tough. It takes a while, some longer than others, but he'll be fine."

Humphries On Taven Bryan and McCray's Growth

Cardinals offensive lineman DJ Humphries had the opportunity on Sunday to play against two defensive guys he hadn't lined up opposite from in nearly a decade. Humphries is a former Florida Gator, and had one year in Gainesville practicing against defensive lineman Taven Bryan, before Humphries entered the draft. Now, with Bryan in the final year of his contract and fighting to get an extension, Humphries sees the same wild man, but one who's sharpened his skill.

"It's funny because when Taven got to Florida, we used to call him the [Wyoming] wild man because he would just get on the field and just run straight. Like, he didn't know anything about moves and all that stuff. He was just blowing people up playing so hard. And still seeing him now learning savvy to the game and still at the core of being who he is and just being an electric player and putting pressure on guys. That was fun to see my young guy."

Humphries also spent a year facing off in practice against linebacker Lerentee McCray, who is now playing for Charlie Strong once again with the Jaguars.

"That was my OG when I got to Florida," said Humphries of McCray. "That was who I used to go against on scout team. He's outside linebacker. I used to go against him every day on scout team as a freshman. And just seeing him on the field on the other side of the field, that was awesome for me. We talked about it after the game. That was like the first time we got to go against each other, like ten years almost."