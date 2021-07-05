Raiders' Darren Waller Reflects on Tim Tebow's Transition to TE

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow is infamously new to the position, despite being 33-years old. While those around the league are keeping a close eye on whether or not he makes the roster, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller says he'd be happy to help Tebow actually make it happen.

As Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow infamously spends an offseason attempting to learn a new position, he can take comfort in knowing there is someone else who knows what it takes to make the move.

Asked by TMZ Sports if he'd be willing to assist Tebow, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller told TMZ Sports that he’d be happy to mentor Tebow, should the former quarterback want his help.

"If he thinks he can learn from me," Waller told TMZ of Tebow, "then I'd love to help him and help make his transition smoother.”

A former wide receiver with Georgia Tech, Waller was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. Then ahead of the 2016 season, Waller made the transition to tight end. While moving from receiver to tight end is easier and requires fewer changes, Waller still understands what can make the transition smoother. And he’s willing to pay it forward with Tim Tebow.

"I tried to find any information I could from watching guys play or asking people when I moved," Waller says. "So, I'd love to continue to pass that on and help him be a better player.”

The move and subsequent signing for Tebow has been met with skepticism. The former Heisman winning quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL regular season since 2012. He’s never been a tight end. His decision to return to the game revolves largely around his former coach, Urban Meyer, being named head coach of the Jaguars.

Last month, nearly 50 of the top tight ends in the NFL gathered in Nashville, Tennessee for the first of what they hope will become an annual, Tight End University. Headed by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, TEU looked to bring together those playing the position in order to all learn from each other.

Despite being new to the position and in need of training, Tebow did not receive an invitation. It was a decision made with others new to the league in mind, according to Kittle and Olsen. Should Tebow make a roster as a tight end, they’d be happy to welcome him next year, as they explained on the "Pardon My Take" podcast.

“I wish nothing but the best for Tim Tebow, and I hope he has a fantastic season playing tight end, but it's hard for me not to invite a backup tight end on, let's say the New York Giants, as opposed to inviting a guy who just started playing the tight end position because we do have limited spots," Kittle shared at the time.

Added Olsen, "If he's on a roster this year, and he plays tight end, we would love to have him, we would love to work with him. Once he's officially a tight end, we would love to work with him.”

On June 8, in the midst of OTA’s, Head Coach Urban Meyer had this to say of Tebow’s progression through the offseason thus far: “Tim has done a decent job. We all know this is a new position for him. You wish you could see and do [more].

“In spring football, you have full pads and scrimmages, and you can really evaluate, but it’s kind of tough right now. But he’s a great teammate. In the locker room, I can see everybody getting along, we have a good chemistry on our team. But he’s picked it up decently.”

The first wave of roster cuts will come on August 17, when teams are required to cut down to 85 players. The roster must sit at 53 players by August 31.

Waller believes Tim Tebow will be on that Jaguars roster, as he told TMZ Sports. And should the newest Jaguar want his expertise, Waller is willing to help Tebow get there.

"Football is in his blood. So, I feel like he'll find a way. He'll find a way. He's physical, he's athletic. So, I wish him nothing but the best going forward."