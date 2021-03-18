Rayshawn Jenkins Is Ready To Use His Versatility However the Jaguars Need It

The Jaguars' newest safety considers his versatility his calling card; now, he aims to use it to benefit the Jaguars' secondary as they start a rebuild.

After years of calls for them to do so, the Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be platooning their defensive backs in 2021 in more creative ways than the city and fan base have seen in some time.

One player who figures to play a big part in those plans is free agent safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who is aiming to use his versatility to add to what the Jaguars are building.

"However the team needs me to help, I am here for," Jenkins, 27, told local media on Thursday. "I can play man-to-man, I can play in the post, [I] can come down in the box and help with the run support."

Jenkins is one of 12 players the Jaguars have come to agreements with over the last few days, but he figures to be one of the most important of those additions considering the Jaguars paid him like a starting safety.

The Jaguars and Jenkins agreed to a four-year, $35 million deal with $16 million in guarantees. Only Shaquill Griffin was given a larger contract among the 12 players added. Jenkins ranks 13th among safeties in guaranteed money on his deal, according to Spotrac, which makes him one of the team's highest-paid defenders overall.

It isn't hard to see why the Jaguars were so aggressive in their pursuit of Jenkins. The 2017 draftee and former Los Angeles Charger started 31 games over the last two seasons and recorded five interceptions, eight pass deflections, 138 tackles, and six interceptions.

He was used in a variety of ways with the Chargers as well, spending most of 2020 in the box after playing free safety previously. That kind of versatility is what Jenkins said he takes pride in when it comes to his game.

"I actually like just playing all over the place. I like being around the ball a lot. You know, better opportunities. But I play all over the place," Jenkins said.

"I play dime, I play strong safety. I played free safety. I've started in this league as a nickel. So I play all over the field. And that is a part of my game where I, you know, really take pride in."

Jenkins, who the Chargers drafted in the fourth round out of Miami in 2017, had nine picks and 8.5 tackles for loss in four seasons with the Hurricanes. He was used primarily as a special teamer in his first two years in the NFL, but he has used the last two seasons to show off his complete skill set.

"Once I got to the NFL, I was actually surprised how, you know, people didn't play multiple positions. Coming from where I came from, we had to play everything. So, you know, I kind of use that to my advantage and it has been working."

In Jacksonville, it will be up to new Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen to utilize Jenkins in the best way possible. It remains to be seen where exactly he will be used in Jacksonville's defense, but Cullen just spent five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, a place where he saw firsthand how important versatile defensive backs are.

"I know him from Baltimore. Baltimore is always known for their defense, so definitely big hats off to coach Cullen," Jenkins said. "He always finished in top 5 defense throughout the league, so it is going to be really just interesting and fun to really see how creative he can get and use guys to their ability throughout his defense."