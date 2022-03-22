Skip to main content

Report: Ex-49ers DL Arden Key to Visit With Jaguars

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars will be hosting former 49ers defensive lineman Arden Key on a visit as he ponders his next team.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly be hosting a second free-agent defender this week, with former Raiders and 49ers defensive lineman Arden Key set to meet with the team.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Key is visiting with the Jaguars today after visiting with the Detroit Lions on Monday night. The Jaguars also hosted former Titans first-round pick and linebacker Rashaan Evans on Monday night.

Key, who was coached by Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner in 2019, had a career resurgence with the 49ers last season. In 17 regular-season games in 2021, Key set career-highs in sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (5), quarterback hits (17), and pressures (36).

Originally a third-round selection (No. 87) by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft, Key has appeared in 54 games in his career, starting 10. During that time he has recorded 9.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, and 104 pressures. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Jaguars signed seven free agents during the first wave of free agency, adding wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram, cornerback Darious Williams, guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and are widely expected to use it on an edge rusher, with most mocks having Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson set to be the Jaguars' top pick. 

Still, the Jaguars have yet to add to the pass-rush in free agency this year and Key fits the mold of pass-rusher that general manager Trent Baalke has favored in the past with his length and inside/out versatility. 

USATSI_17478026_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars Re-Sign Laquon Treadwell, Sign Kicker Ryan Santoso

By John Shipley18 hours ago
USATSI_17083123_168388385_lowres
Draft

Aidan Hutchinson Cancels Private Workout With Jaguars — His Only Scheduled Workout

By John Shipley19 hours ago
USATSI_17443793_168388385_lowres
GM Report

Report: Former Titans LB Rashaan Evans to Visit Jaguars

By John Shipley21 hours ago
USATSI_17251226_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Giants Insider Breaks Down What Jaguars Are Getting in TE Evan Engram

By John Shipley21 hours ago
USATSI_17200960_168388385_lowres
Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Mocking Jaguars' Draft Haul After First Wave of Free Agency

By John ShipleyMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17480942_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Raiders Insider Breaks Down What Jaguars Are Getting in WR Zay Jones

By John ShipleyMar 19, 2022
USATSI_15312020_168388385_lowres
News

Baalke and Pederson Detail Why the Jaguars Signed Foley Fatukasi

By John ShipleyMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17068575_168388385_lowres
News

Baalke and Pederson Detail Why the Jaguars Signed Foyesade Oluokun

By John ShipleyMar 18, 2022