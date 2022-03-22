Report: Ex-49ers DL Arden Key to Visit With Jaguars

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars will be hosting former 49ers defensive lineman Arden Key on a visit as he ponders his next team.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Key is visiting with the Jaguars today after visiting with the Detroit Lions on Monday night. The Jaguars also hosted former Titans first-round pick and linebacker Rashaan Evans on Monday night.

Key, who was coached by Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner in 2019, had a career resurgence with the 49ers last season. In 17 regular-season games in 2021, Key set career-highs in sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (5), quarterback hits (17), and pressures (36).

Originally a third-round selection (No. 87) by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft, Key has appeared in 54 games in his career, starting 10. During that time he has recorded 9.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, and 104 pressures.

The Jaguars signed seven free agents during the first wave of free agency, adding wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram, cornerback Darious Williams, guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and are widely expected to use it on an edge rusher, with most mocks having Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson set to be the Jaguars' top pick.

Still, the Jaguars have yet to add to the pass-rush in free agency this year and Key fits the mold of pass-rusher that general manager Trent Baalke has favored in the past with his length and inside/out versatility.