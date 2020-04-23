Report: Former Jaguars Receiver Marqise Lee Lands With New England

A few days after wide receiver Marqise Lee's tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars ended, the former second-round pick has found a new home.

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Lee has agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, making him the newest addition to Bill Belichick's roster.

Lee was waived by the Jaguars on Monday after spending six seasons with the team. Lee was originally drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the Jaguars' first pick following the addition of quarterback Blake Bortles. With Lee released, the only player who remains from the 2014 draft class is center Brandon Linder.

In New England, Lee will join a wide receiver room that includes Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, and Mohamed Sanu Jr.

Lee signed a four-year, $34 million contract with $16.5 million guaranteed with the Jaguars in the 2018 offseason, but injuries in the last two seasons derailed his time in Jacksonville. Due to his injuries, and high price tag, the Jaguars opted to release him instead of giving him a chance to carve out a role in Jay Gruden's offense.

In the preseason of 2018, Lee sustained an ACL injury that would end his season before it ever began. In 2019, Lee suffered a shoulder injury which would later require surgery and would sideline him for the rest of the season. Since signing his contract in 2018, Lee played in only six games for the Jaguars, catching three passes for 18 yards in the last two years combined.

Lee was set to account for a $8.75 million cap hit in 2020, and by releasing him before June 1 the Jaguars have saved $5.25 million, according to Spotrac.

In 59 career games with the Jaguars, Lee caught 175 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2016, when he caught 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns.