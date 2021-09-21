Report: Former Raiders CB Nevin Lawson Visits With Jaguars

The veteran cornerback is visiting with the Jaguars on the same week that Jacksonville is struggling with injuries at the cornerback position.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are dealing with some injuries at cornerback ahead of their Week 3 matchup against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, leading to them looking for some outside help.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson took a visit with the Jaguars on Tuesday. It is a relatively quick potential turnaround for Lawson, who was released by the Raiders on Monday.

Lawson has yet to play a snap in 2021 after missing the first two games of the season due to a suspension. Lawson was suspended in April for two games for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The eighth-year veteran has extensive experience, appearing in 88 games and starting 68 over the last seven seasons. Lawson spent the last two seasons with the Raiders, starting 14 games while recording nine pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Lawson struggled in 2020, allowing five touchdowns and 45 completions according to Pro Football Reference. With this in mind, the 30-year-old veteran would be the most experienced and seasoned cornerback on the Jaguars' roster if signed, with the current cornerback room consisting of one fifth-year player, a fourth-year player, two second-year corners, and a rookie.

The Jaguars could potentially be looking for help in the secondary as quickly as this Sunday due to injuries at cornerback. CJ Henderson didn't play in the second half of the team's 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 2 due to a groin injury, leading to his status for Week 3 coming into question.

"CJ Henderson is a mild groin issue. We’re not sure yet on that one," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Monday.

Aside from Henderson, the Jaguars also have fourth-year cornerback Tre Herndon still recovering from a knee injury he sustained in Week 1 of the preseason.

Herndon was limited in practice last week after missing the final two preseason games, but the veteran has yet to take a snap in the regular season. That could change against the Cardinals, though, with Meyer saying Monday that Herndon would practice this week.