Report: Former Texans GM Rick Smith ‘On the Jaguars’ Radar’

The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical offseason on every front. Could that offseason eventually be crafted in part by a former AFC South general manager?

The Jaguars have yet to make any additions to their front office this offseason, with the lone change being the departure of former senior personnel executive Tom Gamble, but CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora suggests one name that could potentially end up in Jacksonville is former Houston Texans general manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Rick Smith.

"I wouldn't be shocked if that ended up including longtime former Texans general manager Rick Smith in some capacity. Smith is universally respected within the game and at the NFL league office, he has decades of experience, and in recent years was considered for a top position with Washington and elsewhere," La Canfora wrote.

"He understands the way the game works, he has the right networks and insights, and sources said he is on the Jaguars' radar for a possible position."

This is the first time Smith's name has been floated to the Jaguars in 2022, but not the first time his name has been associated with their front office. Smith interviewed with the Jaguars for the team's then-vacant general manager role last offseason before Trent Baalke was retained and officially hired.

During Smith's time with Houston, the Texans went to the playoffs on four different occasions due to four AFC South titles (2011-2012, 2015-2016). Considering Houston's 15-9 record over the Jaguars during that span, and the fact that Houston often bullied the Jaguars in the years they weren't even at the top of the division, the Jaguars likely know Smith's background well.

"Smith is not someone caught up with having to oversee the roster on a daily basis and sign off on every transaction and all of that minutia. But he is certainly someone who could oversee the entire operation as a football czar or sorts, in the same way the Jaguars had Tom Coughlin atop the football hierarchy not that many years ago," La Canfora continued.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said at head coach Doug Pederson's introductory press conference earlier this month that the team was looking to add to the front office this offseason, bolstering the department below Baalke and potentially even hiring another executive above him.

"I think both of those. We have filed request with the NFL for EVP, so we'll be doing that process," Khan said. "But definitely I think the interview process, I mean, we got great insights on how the organization under Trent is structured. So we need depth there, simple as that, experience. Both of those are what we're working on."

"Well, one of the reasons we had the search was not only looking for the head coaching candidate but really to learn about other organizations. I mean, that's a by-product of the coaching search," Khan said. "So some of the practices, some of the structure that works, we got a great insight into it. So strengthening the football operations, more staff, definitely, that's part of our goal. So I mean, we've had too flat an organization, and we want to add brainpower and more people to strengthen that."

In Smith's 12 seasons, Houston finished below .500 in just four seasons (2006, 2010, 2013, 2017). The first of those seasons happened when Smith took over general manager duties following free agency and the draft, so it is more like three losing seasons are on his resumé. Jacksonville, meanwhile, has double-digit losses in nine of their last 10 seasons. While Houston never won a Super Bowl or even advanced deep into the playoffs under Smith, his 92-100 record is better than what Jacksonville has seen in some time.

During Smith's tenure, the Texans selected Duane Brown (2008), Brian Cushing (2009), Kareem Jackson (2010), J.J. Watt (2011), Whitney Mercilus (2012), DeAndre Hopkins (2013), Will Fuller (2016), and Deshaun Watson (2017).