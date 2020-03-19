JaguarReport
Report: Jaguars Beef Up Defensive Line, Agree to Terms With Defensive Lineman Rodney Gunter

John Shipley

Nearing the end of an already busy Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't done making moves and agreeing to terms of agreements with veterans. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team has agreed to a three-year deal with defensive lineman Rodney Gunter, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals.

Gunter, 28, has been a member of the Cardinals since they drafted him in the fourth round (No. 116 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. Gunter joins linebacker Joe Schobert and cornerback Darqueze Dennard as players the Jaguars have agreed to terms with, making all three of the Jaguars' likely free agent additions on the defensive side of the ball so far. 

In five seasons in Arizona, Gunter appeared in 77 games and made 38 starts. The burly defensive lineman (6-foot-5, 305-pounds) recorded 126 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 29 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles in his time with the Cardinals. 

Gunter's two best seasons have come in the last two years. In 2018, he played 58% of the Cardinals' defensive snaps and recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. In 2019, Gunter continued his solid production, recording three sacks and nine tackles for loss while playing 53% of the team's defensive snaps. 

Gunter could realistically slide into a number of positions for the Jaguars, but one that makes the most sense would be the team's 'big end' spot. Calais Campbell locked down that position in the defense for three seasons, but he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick, a move to clear up some cap space. 

Gunter's size and strength at the point of attack indicate he could be a solid edge setter on run downs, while he has been decent at rushing the passer from the interior over the last two seasons. 

