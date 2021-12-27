Report: Jaguars DL Coach Tosh Lupoi to Join Oregon's Staff After 2021 Season

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi will be reportedly going back to the college ranks -- just not to the job many had him pegged for.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, the Jaguars' assistant will leave the organization after the season, with the expectation being for Lupoi to join the Oregon Ducks staff as defensive coordinator.

Lupoi has long been rumored to leave the Jaguars' staff for a college coaching gig, even before Urban Meyer was fired and the Jaguars began to look for a new head coach. Lupoi was first connected to the University of Florida due to his history working with new Gators head coach Billy Napier, though Lupoi said earlier this season he was only focused on his current role with the Jaguars.

“I'm going to absolutely attack and focus in and hone in on our task at hand and that's beating the Tennessee Titans," Lupoi told All Gators' Demetrius Harvey earlier this month. "So anything else is an afterthought for me.”

The Jaguars hired Lupoi as defensive line coach in January after Meyer was announced as the team's newest head coach.

Lupoi started his coaching career in the college ranks as a defensive line coach with California (2008-2011) and Washington (2012-2013). He then became a longtime member of Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, serving as a defensive analyst from 2014-2015, outside linebackers coach in 2016, co-defensive coordinator in 2017, and then defensive coordinator in 2018.

Lupoi has spent his last three years in the NFL, however. He was the Cleveland Browns' defensive line coach in 2019 and in 2020 served as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Tosh has done a really good job, him and [Assistant Defensive Line Coach] Coach [Sterling] Lucas have done a good job with those guys, the d-line," Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said in Week 14. "[He has] great energy, knowledge of the game, and those guys have done a really good job with the front. [I’m] pleased with those guys.”