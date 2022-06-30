Skip to main content
Report: Jaguars VP of Football Analytics Eugene Shen Leaves Team For Non-Sports Role

A high-ranking member of the Jaguars' front office has left the team a month before training camp opens.

One of the highest-ranking members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' analytics department is reportedly departing the team ahead of training camp.

"Jaguars VP of Football Analytics Eugene Shen is leaving the team for a job outside of sports, per sources," ESPN's Seth Walder reported on Thursday.

Shen spent one year with the team after being hired last May. He got his start in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 as Director of Coaching Analytics, spending nearly five years with the team. In June 2019, he joined the Miami Dolphins as Director of Personnel Analytics. He was then hired by the Jaguars last offseason.

Shen was the second-highest ranking member of the team's football analytics department, with only Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan having a title above his vice president role. 

The Jaguars faced turnover in the analytics department last year with former Senior Vice President of Football Operations Karim Kassam, who spent fewer than six months with the team after leaving the franchise last May.

Kassam joined the front office in February, working with the football technology and analytics department, as well as salary-cap administration. The latter had him work with General Manager Trent Baalke, but his primary role in the analytics department would presumably have been under Chief Football Strategy Officer, Tony Khan.

Prior to his short stint with the Jaguars, Kassam was the director of baseball research with the Minnesota Twins. Before that, he spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the coordinator for analytics and football research. 

It is unclear if the Jaguars will look to replace Shen. The Jaguars did make one analytics-related football hire this offseason, adding former Eagles assistant coach and game management assistant Ryan Paganetti to lead their coaching analytics.

Paganetti was on Pederson's staff for his entire tenure with the Eagles. The brother of Eagles offensive assistant T.J. Paganetti, Paganetti got his first NFL gig as a scouting intern with the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. He was then hired by the Eagles as an analyst in 2015 and held the same role in Pederson's first season in 2016.

"Since 2016, Paganetti has worked closely with the Eagles’ analytics department to assist head coach Doug Pederson in making data-informed game decisions," Paganetti's bio with the Eagles read entering the 2020 season.

Paganetti added defensive coaching assistant to his list of responsibilities in the Eagles' Super Bowl 2017 season before becoming defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach in 2018. In 2019, the Eagles added 'Game Management' to his list of responsibilities. 

