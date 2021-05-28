Report: Jaguars Expected to Tab Nick Sorensen As Next Special Teams Coordinator

A week after former Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider took a leave of absence from the team, the Jaguars and Urban Meyer have reportedly found his replacement from a familiar source.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the deep swing of their offseason workout program, but the team is still looking to fill an important role on head coach Urban Meyer's staff.

A week after former special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, who Meyer hired in February, stepped away from coaching for personal reasons, Meyer has reportedly found his replacement in Seattle Seahawks assistant Nick Sorensen, according to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro.

Sorensen spent four years in Jacksonville as a defensive back and key special teams player during the Jack Del Rio era from 2003-2006. What makes this hire interesting is the fact that Sorensen is coming directly from Seattle, the same place Meyer hired Schneider away from. As a result, one could reasonably presume Sorensen has a good grasp of the same special teams system the Jaguars have tried to implement this offseason.

Sorensen was named the Seahawks staff as an assistant special teams coach in 2013, three years after retiring following a 10-year NFL career that saw stints with the Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and the then-St. Louis Rams. Sorensen joined the NFL coaching ranks after spending 2012 as a volunteer defensive quality control coach at Youngstown State. He was named secondary coach for the Seahawks in 2017 and in 2020 doubled as the team's nickel coach, giving him some experience with Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin as well.

Special teams are one of the biggest areas of focus for every Meyer-coached team, and the Jaguars have clearly made major investments on that side of the ball this offseason in Tyson Campbell, Rudy Ford, Jamal Agnew, Jalen Camp, and extending punter Logan Cooke.

Now, it appears the Jaguars are that much closer to having a new coach who can oversee their special teams unit, a unit that Meyer will likely always have a close connection to.

"I’m not going to be the play caller. I’ve been very active in play calling throughout my career on offense and kicking game," Meyer said at his introductory press conference in January.

"On defense, I’m not. I’m going to hire the best defensive coaches. I think something I’ve done halfway decent is I know what it’s supposed to look like and feel like and the fundamentals, but schematically the NFL is different."