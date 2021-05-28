Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
DraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM ReportSI.com
Search

Report: Jaguars Expected to Tab Nick Sorensen As Next Special Teams Coordinator

A week after former Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider took a leave of absence from the team, the Jaguars and Urban Meyer have reportedly found his replacement from a familiar source.
Author:
Publish date:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the deep swing of their offseason workout program, but the team is still looking to fill an important role on head coach Urban Meyer's staff. 

A week after former special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, who Meyer hired in February, stepped away from coaching for personal reasons, Meyer has reportedly found his replacement in Seattle Seahawks assistant Nick Sorensen, according to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro.

Sorensen spent four years in Jacksonville as a defensive back and key special teams player during the Jack Del Rio era from 2003-2006. What makes this hire interesting is the fact that Sorensen is coming directly from Seattle, the same place Meyer hired Schneider away from. As a result, one could reasonably presume Sorensen has a good grasp of the same special teams system the Jaguars have tried to implement this offseason. 

Sorensen was named the Seahawks staff as an assistant special teams coach in 2013, three years after retiring following a 10-year NFL career that saw stints with the Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and the then-St. Louis Rams. Sorensen joined the NFL coaching ranks after spending 2012 as a volunteer defensive quality control coach at Youngstown State. He was named secondary coach for the Seahawks in 2017 and in 2020 doubled as the team's nickel coach, giving him some experience with Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin as well.

Special teams are one of the biggest areas of focus for every Meyer-coached team, and the Jaguars have clearly made major investments on that side of the ball this offseason in Tyson Campbell, Rudy Ford, Jamal Agnew, Jalen Camp, and extending punter Logan Cooke. 

Now, it appears the Jaguars are that much closer to having a new coach who can oversee their special teams unit, a unit that Meyer will likely always have a close connection to.

"I’m not going to be the play caller. I’ve been very active in play calling throughout my career on offense and kicking game," Meyer said at his introductory press conference in January. 

"On defense, I’m not. I’m going to hire the best defensive coaches. I think something I’ve done halfway decent is I know what it’s supposed to look like and feel like and the fundamentals, but schematically the NFL is different."

USATSI_15986953_168388385_lowres (1)
GM Report

For Better or Worse: How Much Did the Jaguars Improve at QB in the 2021 Offseason?

USATSI_16157031_168388385_lowres
News

Report: Jaguars Expected to Tab Nick Sorensen As Next Special Teams Coordinator

USATSI_16156875_168388385_lowres
News

Brandon Linder: Urban Meyer Has ‘Been Giving Us Everything That We Need To Succeed’

USATSI_16157026_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars OTA No. 3 Notebook: Defense Shines as Intensity Increases

USATSI_16158237
News

Former RB Brandon Jacobs Cites Tim Tebow in His Comeback Bid

USATSI_14753148_168388385_lowres (10)
News

Jaguars' SVP of Football Operations Karim Kassam Leaves Role With the Team

USATSI_16158175_168388385_lowres
News

Chris Manhertz Joins Travis Kelce & George Kittle's 'Tight End University'

USATSI_16088171_168388385_lowres (1)
News

From Lawrence to Farrell: Who Among the Jaguars’ Offensive Rookies Could Make an Immediate Impact?