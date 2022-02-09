Report: Jaguars Hire Phil Rauscher, Andrew Breiner As Offensive Assistants

The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen Doug Pederson's staff take shape in recent days, and Wednesday is another case as more coaches get added.

Following the reported agreements to hire Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator and Mike McCoy as quarterbacks coach, Pederson reportedly made two more additions to his offensive staff. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Jaguars have selected Phil Rauscher as offensive line coach and run game coordinator and Andrew Breiner as an offensive assistant.

A former UCLA graduate assistant, Rauscher spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Rauscher, 36, spent 2020 as the Vikings' assistant offensive line coach and last year as the team's full-time offensive line coach.

Rauscher was named Dixie State's offensive coordinator in 2010 before becoming Hawaii's tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator from 2012-2013. He then was Cal Lutheran's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2014 before taking his first NFL job with the Denver Broncos as a coaching assistant from 2015-2016.

Rauscher was named Denver's assistant to the head coach in 2017, putting him on the same staff as Mike McCoy. Over the next two years, Rauscher served as Washington's assistant offensive line coach under esteemed offensive line coach Bill Callahan. When Callahan became the team's interim head coach, Rauscher was promoted to interim offensive line coach.

Breiner, 37, took his first NFL job under Pederson in 2020 when Pederson hired him to his Eagles staff as a pass game analyst. With Pederson fired after the 2020 season, Breiner took a job with FIU as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Breiner was Joe Moorehead's top assistant for several seasons before he took the Eagles job in 2020. He was first Moorehead's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fordham University from 2012-2015. Breiner succeeded Moorehead as head coach from 2016-2017 before becoming the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State University from 2018-2019.

"We work together, and we're in place, as I mentioned earlier, to help the player to become the best version of himself. And that's how you end up winning the game through one player at a time. Staff is important," Pederson said last Saturday. "I love guys that are high energy guys because I'm going to be that way on the field, and guys that are great teachers and great communicators. It doesn't always have to be your best friend because there's some great coaches out there and there's some guys that -- it's just unfortunate, but there's only just so many spots on a coaching staff. You could fill them with a lot of good coaches.

"At the end of the day, I get the decision to make that choice, and through communication and, again, our process here, and that's who I want to surround myself with. It's an ongoing process now. Nothing is set. Nothing has been established. I'm going to be working on that here in the coming days."