Report: Jaguars Interviewing Miami DB Coach & Former Jacksonville Safety Gerald Alexander

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars have brought in Gerald Alexander as a potential option for their defensive coaching staff.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could soon be getting one of the NFL's best up-and-coming assistants added to their staff.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are interviewing Miami Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander. Rapoport reports the interview is for the team's defensive coordinator position, though this position was reportedly filled by Mike Caldwell earlier this week.

Alexander is one of the most respected defensive back coaches in the NFL, guiding Miami's strong secondary for the last two seasons under former head coach Brian Flores. Before 2020, he served as defensive backs coach for California (2017-2019) and Montana State (2016).

Alexander, 37, has also spent time in the NFL as a coaching intern with the Tennessee Titans (2015) and Tampa Bay (2016). Miami's secondary has shined in recent years, with Alexander helping develop Jevon Holland at safety and also overseeing productive seasons from Xavien Howard.

"That's obviously the big topic when it comes to the interview. As I look around the league and I even think about the staff that I worked with over -- and it evolved. It shaped itself over the five years there in Philadelphia," Pederson said about hiring a staff at his introductory press conference on Saturday. "At the end of the day, you find guys that you love coming to work with. And we all have the same common goal, to win games."

Pederson also reportedly selected former Cardinals and Broncos offensive coordinator and San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy as quarterbacks coach. The most popular name that has been associated with offensive coordinator is Press Taylor, who is expected to join Pederson's staff in some capacity.

"We work together, and we're in place, as I mentioned earlier, to help the player to become the best version of himself. And that's how you end up winning the game through one player at a time. Staff is important," Pederson said.

"I love guys that are high energy guys because I'm going to be that way on the field, and guys that are great teachers and great communicators. It doesn't always have to be your best friend because there's some great coaches out there and there's some guys that -- it's just unfortunate, but there's only just so many spots on a coaching staff. You could fill them with a lot of good coaches."At the end of the day, I get the decision to make that choice, and through communication and, again, our process here, and that's who I want to surround myself with. It's an ongoing process now. Nothing is set. Nothing has been established. I'm going to be working on that here in the coming days."