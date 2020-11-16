SI.com
Report: Jaguars Put in Claim on Former Vikings OL Pat Elflein

John Shipley

The New York Jets picked up a former third-round pick in offensive lineman Pat Elfein today, but the Jacksonville Jaguars were another team interested in the ex-Minnesota Vikings guard. 

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars were one of several teams to put in a waiver claim on the 2017 draftee, who was released by the Vikings in a somewhat surprising move last week. 

Due to NFL waiver wire rules, the Jaguars would have picked up Elflein had the Jets not claimed him since the Jaguars are No. 2 in the waiver wire order due to their 1-8 record.

Appearing in 44 games and starting 43 since the Vikings picked Elfein No. 70 overall in 2017, Elflein was clearly a sought-after player on the waiver wire. It is interesting the Jaguars were looking into -- and nearly acquired -- the former starting lineman considering they have gotten mostly strong play from guards Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann.

Jacksonville's offensive line could always use depth, however. Fourth-round rookie Ben Bartch has struggled in limited snaps at right guard, while Tyler Shatley has spent more time filling in for Brandon Linder at center than anything else this year.

The Jaguars' front five has been one of the pleasant surprises of the season at times. The unit has improved its run blocking and all five starters have had encouraging moments. With that said, the line was a primary culprit to Jacksonville's inability to score on the final offensive drive against the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's 24-20 loss, allowing sacks on the final two plays.

"And pretty much at the end of the game where we needed to get something done, I thought the line did a good job all game, and I thought at the end we gave up too much pressure and we weren’t able to get the ball downfield," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said following the game.

