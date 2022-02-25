Report: Jaguars Hire Former Eagles Staffer Ryan Paganetti To Lead Coaching Analytics

The former long-time Eagles assistant under Doug Pederson will be moving into a director of coaching analytics role with the Jaguars as Pederson prepares for his first season at the helm.

Doug Pederson has brought another familiar face with him to Jacksonville, adding a former Philadelphia Eagles staff member to his first Jaguars staff.

According to ESPN's Seth Walder, the Jaguars have tabbed former Eagle

Paganetti was on Pederson's staff for his entire tenure with the Eagles. The brother of Eagles offensive assistant T.J. Paganetti, Paganetti got his first NFL gig as a scouting intern with the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. He was then hired by the Eagles as an analyst in 2015 and held the same role in Pederson's first season in 2016.

"Since 2016, Paganetti has worked closely with the Eagles’ analytics department to assist head coach Doug Pederson in making data-informed game decisions," Paganetti's bio with the Eagles read entering the 2020 season.

Paganetti added defensive coaching assistant to his list of responsibilities in the Eagles' Super Bowl 2017 season before becoming defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach in 2018. In 2019, the Eagles added 'Game Management' to his list of responsibilities.

Paganetti is the latest in a number of former Pederson assistants to join the former Eagles head coach in Jacksonville. Aside from Paganetti, Pederson also brought offensive coordinator Press Taylor, who spent 2016-2020 with Pederson as an offensive quality control coach, assistant quarterbacks coach, quarterbacks coach, and passing game coordinator; assistant quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner, who spent 2020 with Pederson as a passing game analyst; offensive quality control coach Nick Williams, who spent the 2018-2020 seasons with Pederson as a coaching assistant; assistant special teams coach Luke Thompson, who spent the 2019-2020 seasons with Pederson as assistant special teams coach.

"I just think, too, there's a lot of -- with the technology and the data and the availability of information that's out there, it's again, another set of eyes to help us when we put game plans together," Pederson said last week. "It helps us break down all the data, all the information that we're getting from Exos or PFF or whatever it might be on our players, on our opponents. Some of it's analytical obviously.

"Having those guys in place to -- because as a head coach you've got a lot of responsibilities doing other things. You're diving into the defense, you're diving into special teams, you're in a meeting over here, I'm talking with Trent or whatever it might be, so having that extra guy, offense, defense, really benefits the coordinator, but it can really help me, as well."