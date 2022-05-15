Report: Jaguars Sign Tryout WR/Returner Willie Johnson IV

One player seems to have taken great advantage of the opportunity at hand at the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie minicamp this weekend, with former Marshall wide receiver Willie Johnson IV reportedly earning a spot on the 90-man roster after joining as a tryout player.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report Johnson would sign with the Jaguars, citing Johnson's agent Sean Stellato.

Johnson, who is listed by the Jaguars as 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, spent six seasons with Marshall and made an impact as a receiver, rusher and kick and punt returner. He flashed throughout Jaguars rookie minicamp with his agility and strong hands, frequently earning praise on Friday and Saturday during individual drills.

Johnson recorded four catches for 52 yards with Marshall in 2016 before a breakout year in 2017, catching 36 passes for 443 yards (12.3 yards per catch) and four touchdowns as a freshman.

Johnson recorded 42 catches for 726 yards (17.28 yards per catch) and 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the next three seasons, while also returning 21 kicks for 478 yards. Johnson also returned 19 punts for 148 yards, with the majority coming in his final season in 2021.

Johnson, a Fort Meyers, Florida native, recorded 32 catches for 626 yards (19.5 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in his final college season.

"I think obviously we’re going to come away and when we start next Monday obviously, we’ll be a full squad at 90 and for someone to catch our eye… We’re always looking to develop our roster and to add talent and value to our roster and if someone catches our eye that way and you want to make a move, you make a move," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"It’s not out of the question for a try-out guy to do that only even if it is three days to do that and to go and give that guy an opportunity.”