Report: Jaguars to Hold Second Interview With Nathaniel Hackett on Thursday

Two days after holding a marathon second interview with Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, the Jaguars will be conducting a second interview with a third candidate on Thursday -- Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett's second interview, which was first reported by Florida Times-Union's Gene Frenette, follows the Jaguars' second interview with Leftwich and their second with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Ebe

Hackett landing the Jaguars head coaching job would be a surprise after Leftwich has pulled away as the favorite, but it has long been believed that Hackett has been in the running to replace Urban Meyer as Jaguars head coach. If hired, it would be Hackett's second tenure with the Jaguars after he coached with the team for nearly four seasons.

Hackett spent two years as the Jaguars' quarterbacks coach and was eventually promoted to interim offensive coordinator at the end of the 2016 season, later being promoted to full-time coordinator when Marrone was named head coach after the 2016 season.

Hackett was instrumental in the Jaguars' offensive success in 2017, with the Jaguars finishing with a 10-6 record and the No. 15 DVOA offense despite a lack of weapons and a below-average quarterback at the helm. Hackett and the Jaguars failed to replicate the success in 2018, however, leading to Hackett's in-season firing.

Hackett was able to quickly find work elsewhere, however, being named offensive coordinator of the Packers under new head coach Matt LaFleur in 2019 and earning the respect of Aaron Rodgers, propelling him into head coach conversations.

The son of long-time NFL and college coach and offensive coordinator Paul Hackett, Hackett first got his start as an offensive and defensive assistant in the college ranks. He eventually joined the NFL in 2006 on Jon Gruden's staff in Tampa Bay before later being hired by Doug Marrone to lead Syracuse's passing game and, eventually, their entire offense.

Hackett would then follow Marrone to his next several stops. First, he was hired by Marrone as his offensive coordinator when the former got the nod as the Buffalo Bills' head coach in 2013. Hackett would orchestrate the offense for two seasons, with the Bills finishing No. 25 and No. 26 in offensive DVOA during his tenure.

Hackett has spent the last three seasons as the Packers' offensive coordinator, though he hasn't called plays since the 2018 season. The Packers lost 13-10 in last week's NFC Divisional Round, opening up Hackett's availability to be interviewed.