Report: NFL and NFLPA Agree on Training Camp, Facility Protocols

The NFLPA has agreed to terms with the NFL on terms regarding safety precautions within team facilities during training camp to stop the spread of COVID-19, per a report from ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. Camp is scheduled to start July 28 for the majority of the 32 teams.

The NFL originally sent out a memo from Commissioner Roger Goodell on June 7 outlining the precautions and setting up a three-tier system for players, coaches and staff to adhere to inside the building. At the time, the NFLPA made a point to say they had not yet agreed to the rules. A month later, both sides have reached a deal according to Florio.

Much of the agreed-upon rules mimic the original memo sent out by the league in early June. It continues to follow the three-tier system which places each individual that would enter into a certain tier with certain access points. This ideally also works to keep one tier from interacting with another.

As ProFootballTalk explains, "Tier 1 includes players, coaches, trainers, doctors, the strength/conditioning coach, and the head equipment manager. Teams are limited to a maximum of 60 persons, in addition to the players on the roster, in restricted areas."

"Tier 2 includes other non-playing personnel (like the General Manager, ownership representatives, football operations employees, etc.) who will be required to maintain physical distance from Tier 1 individuals or use Personal Protective Equipment," Florio continued. "The protocol limits Tier 2 access to 20 persons in a given restricted area. Tier 3 includes persons who perform essential facility, stadium, or event services, but who do not require close contact with Tier 1 individuals."

Meetings are encouraged to be conducted virtually to the fullest extent possible. If they must be in person, the agreement asks they be held outside. Mask and social distancing must be in affect whether meetings are inside or outside.

Arguably the most important part of the new deal outlines social distancing requirements. Locker rooms must be reconfigured to allow six feet of distance between players, per Florio. Additionally, six feet must be maintained at all times everywhere in the facility, whether the weight room, training room or showers. Saunas and steam rooms will be closed during training camp.

The Jaguars' facility has been used as a drive-in testing center for the city of Jacksonville, but some staff members and coaches have been permitted to return to the facility. Players have not yet returned to the facility, although many have returned to the city in preparation.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned football could be canceled completely if the virus doesn't turn around. The NFL has already canceled Week 1 and Week 4 of the preseason. The NFLPA is asking the remaining two games also be canceled to allow training camp to spread out to 48 days in an effort to keep players safe. The league remains confident though that the season will begin on Labor Day weekend.