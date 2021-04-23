Presumptive Jaguars' No. 1 Pick Trevor Lawrence Agrees to Endorsement Deal With Gatorade

The presumptive future Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick has landed another endorsement, becoming the first quarterback to sign with Gatorade in nearly a decade.

Already a member of the Adidas and Topps families, presumptive No. 1 overall pick and future Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn't slowing down on the endorsement trail before he hears his name called by Roger Goodell next Thursday.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports was the first to report Friday that Lawrence, the three-year Clemson quarterback and former National Champion, had agreed to an endorsement deal with Gatorade. The endorsement deal makes Lawrence the first quarterback signed to Gatorade since Cam Newton in 2012.

Jeff Kearney, Gatorade’s global head of sports marketing, told McCarthy Lawrence would be signed to a multiyear contract.

“From our point of view, he’s a terrific fit for our core brand … We see him as being a hero for that flagship product,” Kearney told McCarthy.

It isn't surprising to see Lawrence continue to rake in endorsements even before the Jaguars make him the No. 1 overall pick on April 29. The former No. 1 recruit has been a marketable name in the sport since before he even stepped foot on Clemson's campus, but his stellar true freshman season with the Tigers made him a star before he was within 24 months of playing in the NFL.

Since then, Lawrence has been one of the most recognizable names in college football. He has long been anointed as a future No. 1 overall pick, so his name has been a popular one in NFL circles as well as fans throughout the league hoped and prayed to land a chance to draft the star passer.

The Jaguars ended up being that lucky team, earning the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in franchise history after 1-15 season in 2020. The Jaguars had to suffer through the worst season in franchise history but they were ultimately rewarded with a quarterback many see as the best prospect at the position since Andrew Luck in 2012.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has already openly admitted to NBC Sports' Peter King over the weekend that Lawrence is who he has zeroed in on, erasing any doubt about who the Jaguars will draft at No. 1.

"I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going. I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed," Meyer told King when asked if there was any mystery the Jaguars would be selecting Lawrence.

Lawrence is 34-2 as a starter, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship.

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“We are knee deep in the NFL Draft process. We’re going to meet with ownership tomorrow and [General Manager] Trent [Baalke] and I are working together, but ultimately, the owner’s going to pull that ticket on that one," Meyer said about the No. 1 overall pick and Lawrence on Wednesday. So, we’re going to have a great meeting tomorrow and I imagine we’ll get closer to a decision."