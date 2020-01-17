JaguarMaven
Report: Scott Linehan Scheduled to Interview for a Spot on Jaguars’ Coaching Staff

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach Doug Marrone has a few vacancies on his offensive coaching staff, and it appears he will be interviewing a long-time OC to add to his group. Per Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Scott Linehan will interview with the Jaguars this week for a role on the team's staff.

Linehan will also interview with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, Mortensen reported.

Jacksonville currently has an open position at offensive coordinator following the departure of John DeFilippo on Monday. The Jaguars also need to hire a quarterbacks coach after Scott Milanovich, the team's quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons, accepted a head coaching job in the Canadian Football League for 2020.

Linehan's last NFL job was as the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2015-2018 when he oversaw Dallas have some of the best rushing offenses in the NFL during that period. He also served as Dallas' passing game coordinator in 2014.

Linehan was replaced by Kellen Moore after the 2018 season and spent 2019 out of football. Before he was with Dallas, Linehan had stops as the offensive coordinator in Detroit, Miami, and Minnesota.

The veteran coach also has extensive experience as a position coach, serving as a quarterbacks coach several times on the college level and as a wide receiver's coach in the NFL with the Vikings.

Mortensen did not state which position on Jacksonville's coaching staff that Linehan would be interviewing for, but both quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator make sense on the focus.

Competing with Jacksonville for Linehan's services will be the Giants and Panthers. The Giants, like the Jaguars, are looking to add an offensive coordinator to its staff, while the Panthers hired Joe Brady as offensive coordinator earlier this week and would likely be interviewing Linehan for a lower-level assistant role.

