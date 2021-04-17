Report: Trevor Lawrence Inks Deal With Adidas Ahead Of Jaguars Draft

The (presumptive) future Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has reached a deal with the shoe and apparel company Adidas, according to a report from Sportico.

Trevor Lawrence isn’t yet a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he’s already considered one of the surest bets in decades when it comes to the NFL Draft. Yet another sign of Lawrence’s transcendent star, he has reportedly inked a deal with Adidas, still two weeks out from the 2021 NFL Draft.

The deal was reported by Sportico, who deals in the business side of sports and subsequent contracts.

Lawrence has been considered a potential future No. 1 pick since he was in high school. During his three years as quarterback for the Clemson Tigers, he only lived up to his billing. The Heisman Trophy finalist went 31-2 as a starter, leading his team to the College Football Playoffs all three years, and winning the National Championship as a freshman.

Clemson’s athletic program is a Nike school, meaning that is what Lawrence wore during his college years. But as Sportico found, he has long been a fan of Adidas, tweeting in 2016, “Adidas hands down has the best shoes/gear out right now”

At the beginning of the month, ahead of his recent wedding, Lawrence attended opening day of the 2021 Master’s Tournament and was seen wearing Adidas gear there. He was attending the limited in person event as a guest of Adidas.

While Nike has long dominated the biggest and most lucrative deals in American sports, Adidas is a major player on the International stage. In early 2020, the 13 most impactful Adidas signed athletes were all International soccer players. But the company has taken advantage of an opening in the market with Under Armour drawing back from football, and struck deals with a bevy of young gridiron stars.

The shoe and athletic gear company is represented by NFL MVP’s such as Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, as well as popular names like Alvin Kamara, Tua Tagovailoa, Juju Smith-Schuster, Dak Prescott and DeAndre Hopkins.

In the past, the Jacksonville Jaguars have worn uniforms designed by Nike. This offseason, the team even announced a switch in uniforms to feature teal as the primary color. But regardless, Lawrence will be able to wear the cleats of his choice as well as represent the Adidas brand on his social media channels and street clothes.