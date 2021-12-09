Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Report: Virginia Tech To Hire Jaguars’ TE Coach Tyler Bowen As OC
    Updated date:

    Report: Virginia Tech To Hire Jaguars’ TE Coach Tyler Bowen As OC

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to lose a position coach heading into the 2022 offseason.
    Author:

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to lose a position coach heading into the 2022 offseason.

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly going to be losing a member of their coaching staff to the college ranks. 

    According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Jaguars' tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is set to become the offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, who recently hired former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as head coach. Zenitz reports Bowen will join Virginia Tech's staff at the end of the Jaguars' season, which has five games left.

    Pry and Bowen served on the Penn State staff together in 2014 when Bowen was a Penn State graduate assistant and Pry was an assistant head coach, and also from 2018-2020 when Pry was defensive coordinator and linebacker coach and Bowen was co-offensive coordinator.

    Read More

    Bowen joined head coach Urban Meyer's this past offseason after becoming a rising star in the college ranks. He was Penn State's co-offensive coordinator, offensive recruiting coordinator & tight ends coach in 2020 after serving as tight ends coach from 2018-2019. He called plays for Penn State in the 2019 Cotton Bowl, a game in which they set a school record for points scored in a bowl game. 

    This year, he has been Jacksonville's tight ends coach and has overseen a unit that has undergone radical transition at times, most notably the addition of tight end Dan Arnold in the middle of the season. Arnold went on to become one of the most productive players in the entire offense and even made plays in the days after his trade from the Panthers, earning Bowen praise from Meyer.

    "Tyler Bowen’s done a really good job with him. That’s amazing to me that all of a sudden, he’s here Tuesday and let’s go play and he did really well in the game in a limited role," Meyer said after the Jaguars' Week 4 game against the Bengals. 

    According to TruMedia, Jaguars' tight ends this season have caught 55 passes on 86 targets for 568 yards (10.33 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Arnold leads the group with 28 catches for 324 yards, but no Jaguars tight end has caught a touchdown since Jacob Hollister in Week 5. 

    USATSI_16873501_168388385_lowres
    News

    Report: Virginia Tech To Hire Jaguars’ TE Coach Tyler Bowen As OC

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_17249559_168388385_lowres (1)
    News

    Jaguars Mailbag: What Are the Best Options To Improve the Roster in April?

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17300965_168388385_lowres
    News

    Week 14 Power Rankings: Where Do Jaguars Sit Heading Into Titans Matchup?

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16929316_168388385_lowres (1)
    News

    Trevor Lawrence Uses His Voice to Weigh in on James Robinson's Role

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17249646_168388385_lowres
    News

    Urban Meyer Details His Approach With James Robinson, Who He Wants To See Return to Top-5 Status

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17070626_168388385_lowres
    Duval Insider+

    Column: New Jaguars Regime, Same Jaguars Problems — Why James Robinson Deserves Better

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17308568_168388385_lowres
    Draft

    Mock Draft Roundup: Jaguars Gifted a Talented Pass-Rusher at Top of 2022 Draft

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17300752_168388385_lowres
    News

    Jaguars Notebook: Urban Meyer Discusses Injuries, Balancing Rookie Snaps And More

    Dec 6, 2021