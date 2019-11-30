Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Reports: Former Jaguars Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor in Critical Condition Following Stabbing

John Shipley

NFL free agent wide receiver and former Jacksonville Jaguar player Terrelle Pryor is listed in critical condition after he underwent surgery following being stabbed in Pittsburgh on Friday night, per multiple reports. 

Pryor was most recently on an NFL roster when he was with the Jaguars in the 2019 training camp and preseason. Pryor was released by Jacksonville in September and did not play a regular season game for the team. He has been a free agent since being released by the Jaguars.

WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh was the first to report Pryor was stabbed at an apartment complex overnight. According to the station, an unidentified woman is in police custody in relation to the stabbing.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Pryor was listed in critical condition after being stabbed in the shoulder and in the chest.

Pryor, 30, has been in the NFL since 2011 and has played for the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in addition to his time spent with the Jaguars. 

Former Jaguars defensive lineman Datone Jones, who also spent the 2019 training camp and preseason with Jacksonville before being released before the season, tweeted in support of Pryor on Saturday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacksonville's Defense Experiencing Trials of Inevitable Change

John Shipley
2 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense looks radically different than it did in 2017, and that is one reason it has fallen so far.

Linebacker Jake Ryan Activated to Jaguars' Active Roster

John Shipley
0

Jacksonville at long last will get a chance to see Ryan in action over the final month of the season.

JaguarMaven Week 13 Mailbag: What Changes Could Be Coming?

Andrew DiCecco
0

Our newest edition of the weekly question and answer series for all of your Jacksonville Jaguars questions.

Jaguars EVP Tom Coughlin Speaks Publicly For First Time This Season: 'I Offer No Excuses'

John Shipley
5 0

The Jacksonville Jaguars' top personnel executive spoke publicly for the first time this season on Wednesday, but not too much was said.

Ronnie Harrison Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers, Myles Jack Is Questionable

John Shipley
0

The Jaguars have three defensive starters who may not take the field on Sunday.

Pro Football Focus Reveals 4 Relevant Stats for Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

John Shipley
0

Pro Football Focus released some poignant notes on Calais Campbell, Leonard Fournette, and more ahead of Sunday's game.

Jaguars Preparing For Buccaneers Dynamic Receiver Duo

John Shipley
0

Jacksonville will have its hands full with Tampa Bay's deadly wide receivers this Sunday, but they are aware of the challenge ahead of them.

Tom Coughlin: 'We Have Two Very Good Quarterbacks'

John Shipley
1 0

Jacksonville's top executive gave a vote of confidence for each of his teams quarterbacks on Wednesday.

Doug Marrone Opens Up to Regrets and Past Internal Criticism of Preparation of Team

John Shipley
3 0

The Jaguars head coach was brutally honest during his Tuesday press conference and gave several revealing quotes.

Struggling Jaguars Defense Now Dealing With Injuries

John Shipley
0

Both Myles Jack and Ronnie Harrison have missed practice with injuries this week.