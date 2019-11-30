Reports: Former Jaguars Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor in Critical Condition Following Stabbing

NFL free agent wide receiver and former Jacksonville Jaguar player Terrelle Pryor is listed in critical condition after he underwent surgery following being stabbed in Pittsburgh on Friday night, per multiple reports.

Pryor was most recently on an NFL roster when he was with the Jaguars in the 2019 training camp and preseason. Pryor was released by Jacksonville in September and did not play a regular season game for the team. He has been a free agent since being released by the Jaguars.

WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh was the first to report Pryor was stabbed at an apartment complex overnight. According to the station, an unidentified woman is in police custody in relation to the stabbing.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Pryor was listed in critical condition after being stabbed in the shoulder and in the chest.

Pryor, 30, has been in the NFL since 2011 and has played for the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in addition to his time spent with the Jaguars.

Former Jaguars defensive lineman Datone Jones, who also spent the 2019 training camp and preseason with Jacksonville before being released before the season, tweeted in support of Pryor on Saturday.