SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Ex-Jaguars Safety Ronnie Harrison Releases Statement Following Trade to Browns

John Shipley

If it seems like these kind of posts have been frequent lately, it isn't just you: for the third time since Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have moved on from a key starter, leading to the player giving a goodbye to the franchise and city. 

Jacksonville announced Thursday they had traded third-year strong safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick in 2021. This follows the team trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2021 conditional fifth-round pick on Sunday and the release of running back Leonard Fournette on Monday. 

Now that Harrison is officially on his way out of Jacksonville, the former third-rounder has given his own sendoff, much like Ngakoue and Fournette did.

"Thank you Jacksonville. It's been a great two years and I am very thankful for the Jaguars organization and the city of Jacksonville," Harrison wrote on Instagram.

"However, Cleveland...I'm ready to get to work!" 

Drafted in the third round (No. 93 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Harrison was originally brought into Jacksonville to serve as the long-term replacement for veteran strong safety Barry Church. Church lost the starting job to Harrison in the middle of the season and Harrison would spend the two seasons as the starter at strong safety.

In 14 starts in 2019, Harrison recorded 71 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, nine pass deflections and one fumble recovery. According to Pro Football Reference, he also allowed only a 55.3% completion rate in coverage -- and improvement from his 77.8% rate as a rookie.

With Harrison gone, the Jaguars will now have to turn to several internal options to start across from free safety Jarrod Wilson. This includes former second-round pick Josh Jones, who has impressed in training camp, along with second-year safeties Andrew Wingard and Brandon Watson and rookie safeties J.R. Reed and Daniel Thomas.

"There’s been a lot on my mind and A Lot I Wanna Say, But I’ll let my play do the talking," Harrison said on the caption of his Instagram statement. #DawgPound Y’all Just Got A Killa ... Lets Get This Ring !!"

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette to Sign With Buccaneers

After taking handoffs from one former sixth-round quarterback in Jacksonville, Leonard Fournette is set to do the same a little further south in Florida this year.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Roster Cutdown Tracker: Updates on the Path to the 53-Man Roster

Follow along with us here as we attempt to track each and every player cut by the Jaguars over the next two days.

John Shipley

Joe Schobert, Gardner Minshew and the Interceptions That Are Benefiting the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert has become a problem for Gardner Minshew II in training camp...and that's good for both players and the Jags.

KassidyHill

5 Observations on the Ronnie Harrison Trade and What It Means for the Jaguars

With Ronnie Harrison no longer holding down the strong safety spot, who will compliment Jarrod Wilson in the secondary?

John Shipley

Jaguars 2020 Odds & Betting Preview: Who Will Set High Marks?

Which Jaguars season prop is most likely to be met during 2020? Our own Gus Logue breaks it all down here.

Gus Logue

Jaguars 53-Man Roster Prediction: Final Projections Ahead of Final Cuts

How do we think Jacksonville's 53-man roster is going to shake out? We give our best guesses here.

John Shipley

Minshew on Jaguars Releasing Fournette: ‘I Think I Was Like Everybody Else, I Was Very Surprised’

Count in Gardner Minshew as one of those surprised by Jacksonville's decision to release Leonard Fournette on Monday.

John Shipley

Jaguars Trade Ronnie Harrison to the Browns For 2021 Draft Pick

Ronnie Harrison is the latest Jaguars player who has been moved in a trade.

John Shipley

Jaguars DC Todd Wash Updates Myles Jack's Progress at Outside Linebacker

With Myles Jack moving to weak side linebacker, the Jaguars are hoping they can see him return to the high level of play he has shown in the past.

John Shipley

Thursday Marks 25th Anniversary of First-Ever Jacksonville Jaguars Game

The first-ever Jaguars game kicked off exactly 25 years ago today, leading to an interesting history since.

John Shipley