Ex-Jaguars Safety Ronnie Harrison Releases Statement Following Trade to Browns

If it seems like these kind of posts have been frequent lately, it isn't just you: for the third time since Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have moved on from a key starter, leading to the player giving a goodbye to the franchise and city.

Jacksonville announced Thursday they had traded third-year strong safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick in 2021. This follows the team trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2021 conditional fifth-round pick on Sunday and the release of running back Leonard Fournette on Monday.

Now that Harrison is officially on his way out of Jacksonville, the former third-rounder has given his own sendoff, much like Ngakoue and Fournette did.

"Thank you Jacksonville. It's been a great two years and I am very thankful for the Jaguars organization and the city of Jacksonville," Harrison wrote on Instagram.

"However, Cleveland...I'm ready to get to work!"

Drafted in the third round (No. 93 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Harrison was originally brought into Jacksonville to serve as the long-term replacement for veteran strong safety Barry Church. Church lost the starting job to Harrison in the middle of the season and Harrison would spend the two seasons as the starter at strong safety.

In 14 starts in 2019, Harrison recorded 71 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, nine pass deflections and one fumble recovery. According to Pro Football Reference, he also allowed only a 55.3% completion rate in coverage -- and improvement from his 77.8% rate as a rookie.

With Harrison gone, the Jaguars will now have to turn to several internal options to start across from free safety Jarrod Wilson. This includes former second-round pick Josh Jones, who has impressed in training camp, along with second-year safeties Andrew Wingard and Brandon Watson and rookie safeties J.R. Reed and Daniel Thomas.

"There’s been a lot on my mind and A Lot I Wanna Say, But I’ll let my play do the talking," Harrison said on the caption of his Instagram statement. #DawgPound Y’all Just Got A Killa ... Lets Get This Ring !!"

