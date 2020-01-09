Senior Bowl Preview: Which CBs in Mobile Should the Jaguars Be Interested In?

Every January, herds of NFL coaches, scouts, front office executives and more flock to Mobile, Alabama for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Here, they are able to witness first-hand how the top senior NFL Draft Prospects take to NFL coaching and perform in individual drills.

This year's Senior Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 25, will once again provide teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars a key opportunity to scout their potential picks come April.

JaguarMaven will be present at Mobile this year to provide the most comprehensive content possible for Jaguars coverage, but until then we will preview each position group leading up to the week of practice.

This preview will focus on a position group Jacksonville could potentially invest in early in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville had decent, albeit unspectacular, cornerback play during the 2019 season, but the unit's playmaking ability and depth were tested.

Because of the Jaguars trading Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams, and the subsequent first-round picks Jacksonville acquired from the deal, Jacksonville is in prime position to add a talented cornerback to its squad.

So, with a talented group of cornerbacks set to have a week of practices to shine in Mobile, which corners should the Jaguars focus on?

LSU CB Kristian Fulton

One of the biggest names in all of the Senior Bowl this week, Kristian Fulton had a considerable amount of hype surrounding him entering the 2019 season, with many projecting him as a 2020 first-round pick. The 6-foot-6, 200 pound Fulton responded with a senior season in which he recorded 13 pass breakups, 32 tackles and one interception.

If Fulton has a solid week of practice, he could firmly entrench his stock as a first-round pick. With Jacksonville owning the 20th overall selection, there is always the possibility of Fulton making an impression on the Jaguars in Mobile and cause them to take an even deeper look into his game.

Notre Dame CB Troy Pride Jr.

One of the fastest players in college football (spent time as a sprinter for the Notre Dame track team), Troy Pride Jr. has a ton of physical tools scouts will surely be enticed by. For Pride, Mobile will be a great chance to show off his potential, as well as his ability to presently compete against talented wide receivers.



The 5-foot-11, 194 pound Pride Jr., recorded four interceptions and 18 pass deflections in his college career and showed a good bit of versatility as well. If Jacksonville wants to add a toolsy cornerback to its ranks, Pride would be an intriguing option.

Pittsburgh CB Dane Jackson

6-foot, 200 pound Dane Jackson is one of the most productive cornerbacks in Mobile, frequently making big plays Pat Narduzzi's scheme and earning enough respect to be named a captain for his senior season in 2019. If Jacksonville wants a gritty corner who will compete each snap, Jackson would be a fit.

In 46 games at Pittsburgh, Jackson recorded four interceptions, 39 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and nine tackles for loss. If he can have a good outing in front of coaches and scouts in Mobile, he could really see his stock rise thanks to his already strong background as a starter.

TCU CB Jeff Gladney

One of the top-ranked cornerbacks by most evaluators early on in the draft process, TCU's Jeff Gladney could continue to make a name for himself in a week of practice with evaluators having front-row seats. Having good size at 6-feet and 183 pounds, Gladney has enough physical tools to impress when put into a live contact practice environment.

A productive force at TCU, Gladney recorded five interceptions, 37 pass deflections, and one forced fumble in 44 games. He has the tools, production, and playstyle to impress coaches and scouts alike, and could be trusted as a starter early in his career.

Georgia Southern CB Kindle Vildor

The small school prospect of the group, Kindle Vildor was a All-Sun Belt Conference First Team selection during his junior season thanks to a final stat line of four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. As a season, Vildor once again had an impressive year, making it obvious why he earned an invitation to Mobile.

Kindle, who measures in at 5-11 and 190 pounds, repeated as an All-Sun Belt Conference First Team player as a senior and recorded two interceptions and six pass deflections. He flashed in the Cure Bowl vs. Liberty, ending the game with two pass deflections, and could see his stock skyrocket with a good week in Mobile.