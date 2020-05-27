Should the Jaguars Consider Trading for Jets' Jamal Adams?

Over the last few years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have taken part in a number of trades that have had huge repercussions throughout the league. From trading Jalen Ramsey, Dante Fowler, Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye, and Nick Foles for draft picks, the Jaguars have made a point to be active on the trade market.

But sans two deals for backups Carlos Hyde and Josh Dobbs, the Jaguars haven't been active in terms of trading for players, let along pulling off any blockbuster deals for top-tier players.

But could or should that change with New York Jets safety Jamal Adams potentially being available?

Adams is a two-time Pro Bowler who was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019, and the sixth overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft has solidified himself quickly as one of the top safeties in the NFL. With a lack of movement in contract negotiations with the Jets, however, Adams could find himself on the move before the season starts.

With the Jaguars needing playmakers on defense following a 2019 in which they fielded one of the worst defensive units in the NFL, and with the Jaguars having been high enough on Adams to consider him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2017, it is fair to wonder if the Jaguars would have any interest in making a deal for him.

Should the Jaguars consider trading for Adams? We look at the arguments for and against the move to find the answer.

In short, Adams' production over the last three years has proven he is the consummate safety for today's NFL. He may not have the coverage rang of Minkah Fitzpatrick or classic Earl Thomas, but he is capable of dominating against the run and as a blitzer and he has the skills to erase tight ends in coverage.

In 46 career games, Adams has recorded 273 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 25 pass deflections, two interceptions, and 23 quarterback hits. While he hasn't converted many passes into interceptions, his ability to generate negative plays and turnovers far exceeds that of any safety currently on the Jaguars' roster.

Last season, the Jaguars' defense finished with a worse EPA than they had in any year since 2013. Considering the fact that this includes a few Jaguars' squads that fielded expansion level rosters (2013 and 2014), this is reflective of how porous the Jaguars were against both the run and the pass in 2019. Adams is a player who can contribute in both those areas and adding him would be an even bigger step toward improving the defense than any other move the Jaguars have made this offseason.

It remains to be seen what the Jets would ask for in return for Adams, though Michael Irvin, a close confidant of his, has released some details which could indicate the Jets asking price.

If the Jets were asking for a first- and third-round pick, this would be a steep asking price, but the Jaguars could be one of the few teams able to give up this kind of draft capital and still be in solid shape come the draft. The Jaguars currently hold nine total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks thanks to the Ramsey trade.

But draft picks aren't the only capital the Jaguars would have to give up if they wanted to land Adams. Adams is also entering the last year of his rookie contract and has made it clear he is seeking a new deal which would make him one of the NFL's highest-paid safeties. According to Spotrac, Adams' market value indicates he is worth a six-years $88,407,882 contract ($14,734,647 annually).

Spotrac data shows the Jaguars are set to have $97,632,468 in cap space in the 2021 season, so paying Adams would actually be incredibly feasible, even if he does want a record-breaking contract. While the Jaguars were in a tight cap situation entering this offseason, next offseason has them primed to spend, so why not spend on a young and ascending player who has already proven to be productive?

Frankly, there aren't many reasons the Jaguars shouldn't consider trading for Adams. He would provide a boost to the entire defense and provide a big upgrade to the safety position, while the team also has the flexibility to account for how many draft picks and how much cap space a trade for Adams would command.

The Jaguars could, of course, prefer to keep all nine of their picks and decide that the second first-round pick is too valuable to trade away. Considering the current state of the Jaguars' roster, this would be a mostly understandable line of thinking.

Otherwise, a trade for Adams makes too much sense for the Jaguars. Trading picks away just to pay a player a massive contract is a significant deal that would alter the entire direction of the Jaguars as a franchise, but Adams could also potentially be the difference-maker on defense that the Jaguars are missing following their complete roster turnover.

Jacksonville could potentially even manage to dangle disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a deal for Adams. The Jets have needed an edge-rushing presence for years, and Ngakoue finding a new start while the Jaguars get a dynamic player in return would be a win-win for every side.

Ultimately, there aren't many reasons for the Jaguars to not be interested in Adams. He has the talent and production to justify making a move for him, and the Jaguars are one of the few teams who have the draft picks and cap space to make a move for Adams without mortgaging his future.

Will it happen? At this point it appears unlikely considering there seems to have been zero momentum thus far on any Adams trade. With that said, if Adams is indeed dealt, the Jaguars should do what they can to find themselves at the front of the line of bidders.