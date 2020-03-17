Should the Jaguars Make a Trade Offer for Vikings’ Safety Anthony Harris?

Amid all of the frenzy of the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period, one top-tier player who was set to hit the free agency market is reportedly still available despite being franchise tagged.

According to Iap Rapoport of NFL Network, Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris, who the team recently placed an $11.441 million franchise tag on, could be had in a trade without a team having to send over a premium pick.

Harris, who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2015, is a bit of a late bloomer, with all but eight of his career starts coming in the last two seasons. But the veteran safety had an elite 2019 campaign that could make him an ideal trade candidate for a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who need a playmaker in the secondary.

Would it make sense for the Jaguars to pursue a trade for Harris? We explore the pros and cons to find the answer.

Why the Jaguars should attempt to trade for Anthony Harris

Starting 23 games over the last two seasons, Harris has established himself as one of the NFL's top playmaking safeties. The 28-year old played mostly a backup role with the Vikings in his first three seasons, but the last two seasons have seen him step up and become a vital piece of the Vikings' coverage schemes.

Over the last two years, Harris has recorded nine interceptions, including an NFL-leading six interceptions in 2019. For comparison, Jaguars' safeties have recorded only seven interceptions in that same span. Solely by himself, Harris has been a more effective ball hawk than Tashaun Gipson, Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison, and Jarrod Wilson combined.

Harris doesn't make a lot of impact plays behind the line of scrimmage (one career tackle for loss), so he is much more equipped to be the single-high safety in Jacksonville's scheme. Luckily for the Jaguars, Harris' skillset would complement Harrison's well since Harrison is better the closer he is to the line of scrimmage.

Trading for Harris would give the Jaguars a safety duo that would be versatile and strong in both coverage and run defense, as well as provide the Jaguars with a playmaker in the backend of the defense. Wilson as serviceable as a starter, but Harris could transform the complexion of the defense and make things easier for others on the defense.

With 11 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, including seven picks after the first three rounds, the Jaguars have ample ammo to make a move for Harris if the price is truly a mid-to-late round draft pick. Jacksonville has multiple picks in the fourth, fifth, and six rounds, as well as nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.

If the Vikings want draft compensation, then the Jaguars are one team that could easily fulfill the request. Additionally, the Jaguars would be able to make a deal for Harris while still having enough draft picks to restock the roster to an acceptable level in April.

Why the Jaguars should avoid a trade for Anthony Harris

On the surface, there aren't too many reasons for the Jaguars to not be in on the Harris sweepstakes.

With the franchise tag currently placed on Harris, he would cost a team $11.441 million in 2020 unless the new team works out a long-term contract for him by the July 15 deadline to sign tendered players to a multiyear contract.

According to Spotrac, the Jaguars currently have $25,284,754 in cap space following the second-round tendering of wide receiver Keelan Cole and release of tight end Geoff Swaim. The Jaguars have more than enough room to take on Harris' contract if it is the one-year deal he is currently tendered at, but they also have the flexibility to work out a long-term deal with him.

What could a multiyear contract for Harris look like? According to Spotrac, his market value compared to the deals that other safeties with similar production and age have signed is a five-year, $69 million contract with $13,805,691 annually.

For a team that has been desperately trying to shed cap space in recent weeks, taking on a player who will command a large contract if he is a long-term option could make the Jaguars cautious. And if the Jaguars opt not to give Harris a new deal after trading for him, then they would potentially be giving up picks for a one-year rental.

With all of the holes on Jacksonville's roster, it could be sensible for them to prefer to hold onto their mid-round and late-round selections, with hopes of finding a long-term starter at safety via the draft.

Jacksonville also made a commitment to Jarrod Wilson by picking up his team option earlier this offseason, which keeps him on the roster through 2021. Harris is undoubtedly a better player than Wilson, but the Jaguars' staff is high on Wilson due to his work ethic (undrafted free agent turned stater) and durability (played every defensive snap in 2019).

Overall

If the Vikings' asking price for Harris is truly a mid-round or a late-round draft selection, then the Jaguars shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger.

Jacksonville has committed to Wilson, and are very high on his abilities, but Harris has the ball skills and turnover production as a starter that can transform a defense's secondary. Currently, the Jaguars lack any defensive backs in their secondary who are proven ball hawks. Harris would change this, and in a big way.

The Jaguars have made enough moves through trades in recent weeks to stockpile draft picks that they have the ammo to make a move for almost any player. When it comes to a player like Harris, who could potentially be had for a fourth or third-round selection, the Jaguars have the resources to make a deal happen.

It remains to be seen if the Jaguars want to pay a safety a top-dollar contract, but Harris fits in every way. If the Vikings are truly shopping him, then the Jaguars should at the very least submit an offer.