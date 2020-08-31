SI.com
JaguarReport
Six Jaguars Held Out Of Monday's Practice

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars held six players out of practice on Monday due to a variety of injuries and one illness. 

The players are: 

Linebacker Dakota Allen (hip)

Running back Ryquell Armstead (illness)

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee)

Center Brandon Linder (shoulder)

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder)

Linebacker Quincy Williams (core)

Armstead's illness is not COVID-19 related, the club verified. His presence at practice will be crucial though moving forward, after the Jaguars elected to waive running back Leonard Fournette early Monday morning. 

Linder was also held out of the scrimmage this past Saturday, although Head Coach Doug Marrone said after the fact that if it had been a game-day, Linder—along with rookie receiver Laviska Shenault—could have played. 

"With Brandon we are being cautionary. He’s someone who we’ve managed through two seasons now and he’s a very good player for us," said Marrone at the time. 

Bryan has been held out of the last several practices, including Saturday's scrimmage, after suffering a knee bruise a few weeks ago. Westbrook has been out for a similarly extended period of time, with his injury being classified as a shoulder bruise. Neither has or will require surgery.

The club also announced that offensive lineman Ryan Pope back was back practicing on Monday. The second-year lineman had been the team's last name on the newly created Reserve/COVID-19 list. Pope was first put on the list on July 28. No new names had been added for the Jags since August 2 and Pope has been the only name on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list for most of August. 

A player must complete a series of negative test and quarantine before being allowed back on the field or in the team facilities. 

