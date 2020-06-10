JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Sportsbook Projects Jaguars With NFL's Worst Record in 2021

John Shipley

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars improved from 2018's 5-11 record and finished the season at 6-10. Finishing two games below .500 is no positive for any team, but for the Jaguars it was their most successful non-playoffs season in years. 

Despite last year's minor improvement, should the Jaguars be expected to regress in 2020 and finish among the NFL's worst teams? DraftKings Sportsbook believes so, setting the Jaguars over/under for wins at just 4.5, the lowest among all teams. 

The teams with the next lowest over/under totals are the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, and Washington, all at 5.5. The Jaguars have never finished with the worst record in any individual NFL season, picking as high as only No. 2 overall in the team's 25 seasons as a franchise. 

When you consider what the Jaguars have lost since the beginning of last season with Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye, Jalen Ramsey, Marcell Dareus, and others, it makes sense for some the be pessimistic on the young and unproven roster the Jaguars are set to trot out in 2020. 

Jacksonville will also be starting second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II one year after selecting him in the sixth-round of the NFL Draft. Minshew spent all of last year's training camp and preseason as the backup to Nick Foles but was thrust into a starting role when Foles went down with a clavicle injury in Week 1.

Minshew would eventually go back to the bench before replacing Foles once more, ultimately starting 12 games and compiling a 6-6 record, the best win/loss record of any rookie passer. While there is trepidation for many when it comes to Minshew, he was clearly the team's best quarterback in 2019 and gives them the best chance to win in this upcoming season. But ultimately, the Jaguars exceed DraftKings' expectations will largely hinge on Minshew and his right arm.

“I think it should put a chip on everybody’s shoulder on our team, know being kind of counted out like that," Minshew said in May. "I think we do have a lot to prove, prove that we are not what anybody says about us, the only people that really know, the only peoples whose opinions matter is who is in that huddle, who is on that team and I think we are going to set those expectations for ourselves and not worry about what anybody else has to say about us.”

When it comes to the rest of the AFC South, DraftKings set the Titans over/under at 8.5, the Colts over/under at 9, and the Texans over.under at 7.5, making it clear they see the Jaguars as the distant last place team.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking AFC South's Starting QBs: Where Does Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Land?

Among the four starting quarterbacks in the AFC South moving into 2020, where does Gardner Minshew II rank?

John Shipley

Leonard Fournette and Jaguars Continue To Lead Equal Rights Change in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette led a protest through downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday morning, citing the death of George Floyd and the need for changes to eradicate racism in America. The day was about so much more than football.

KassidyHill

PFF Formula Projects Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew As 28th Best QB in 2020

Will Gardner Minshew be a top-20 quarterback in 2020? Pro Football Focus doesn't appear to think so.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Removes Confederate Statue Referenced Last Week by Jaguars' Chris Conley

After Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Chris Conley made a call to remove confederate monuments in the city, Jacksonville has taken action.

John Shipley

Two Guests Announced for Leonard Fournette's Walk in Jacksonville

Lil Duval and Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry will be in attendance for Leonard Fournette's walk in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

John Shipley

Oddsmakers Continue to Project Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence As No. 1 Overall Pick

If Trevor Lawrence goes No. 1 overall, should the Jaguars still be considered the favorite to be the team selecting him?

John Shipley

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Jaguars' Offensive Line Order

Who will start along the offensive line for the Jaguars in 2020, and what does it mean for the key backups along the depth chart?

John Shipley

NFL Issues Protocols for Return of Jaguars and Rest of League's Players to Facilities

With coaches now allowed back at NFL facilities, the next step is now to start to bring players back into the fold.

John Shipley

Only Two Jaguars Players Selected in ESPN's NFL Re-Draft

In a four-round re-draft of all teams with every NFL player available, just two Jaguars found themselves coming off of the board.

John Shipley

Ex-Jaguars DL Carl Davis Speaks Out on Events Surrounding Iowa Football Program

The former Iowa Hawkeye lineman has spoken up on the protests and injustice surrounding the Iowa football program and culture.

John Shipley