Talib and Johnson On the Call For Jaguars vs. Cardinals

Aqib Talib, Super Bowl champion and new face to the broadcasting world, will be on the call for the Jacksonville Jaguars week 3 slate against the Arizona Cardinals. He'll join play-by-play man, Gus Johnson.

Jacksonville Jaguars fans will have of the biggest broadcasting duo's of the season on the call for the club's week three game this coming Sunday. Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib will serve as the play-by-play and color commentator, respectively, for the Jaguars upcoming game versus the Arizona Cardinals, on FOX.

Talib was a long time NFL corner, only just retiring ahead of the 2020 season. He won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, apart of the shutdown secondary known as the "No Fly Zone." The former first round pick was a five time Pro-Bowler and in the league from 2008-2019, playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. He spent the 2019 season on the Miami Dolphins roster but did not appear due to injury. Ahead of the 2020 season, Talib was offered a contract to return to the Patriots, but elected to retire instead.

After retiring, he joined Fox Sports as a broadcaster. After providing preseason coverage with the Los Angeles Rams, Talib was placed in the booth with Johnson last week, for his first game.

Johnson is a long-time college football play-by-play man, and legendary one at that, particularly for his notable excitement and engagement when calling dramatic and often close games. He's a fan favorite particularly when calling games with mobile, dynamic quarterbacks.

This matchup will include such, with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Jaguars rookie passer Trevor Lawrence. Both Murray and Lawrence are former No. 1 overall picks, in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

The pairing of Talib and Johnson is a rarity and speaks to the excitement surrounding certain games. Johnson primarily works college football games for FOX Sports, where he has developed a sort of cult following on social media. Last week, he was paired with Talib to call the Cardinals and Vikings game. It was his first NFL game since 2010 and came down to the final play.

The Jaguars will host the Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday afternoon. Arizona, at 2-0, is favored by -7.5 against the winless Jaguars.