Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Activity With Certain Minors Charge

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of sexual activity with certain minors which he was arrested for in April, Duval County court records show.

According to court records, Smith filed his plea on May 1. Smith also waived his arraignment and a right to be present for his pretrial hearings, records state. Smith has an arraignment court date set for May 20 in Duval County.

Smith, who last played for the Jaguars in 2018, was held on a $50,003.00 bond after being arrested at his Jacksonville home by the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office on April 29. He was released later that evening, according to the Duval County Jail Website.

Smith was charged under Florida Statute 794.05, which states "A person 24 years of age or older who engages in sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years of age commits a felony of the second degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 775.083, or s. 775.084."

Smith was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the team for five seasons and signed a four-year contract extension in Oct. 2017 worth $45 million.

Smith did not play for Jacksonville in 2019 after announcing in May via his Instagram that he would be sitting out the season.

“It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order," Smith posted. "I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season."

“The Jaguars are aware of the report involving former linebacker Telvin Smith. The club is unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation," the Jaguars said in a statement following Smith's April arrest.

According to court records, Smith is being represented in his criminal case by Henry M. Coxe III of Bedell, Dittmar, DeVault, Pillans & Coxe firm.