Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Activity With Certain Minors Charge

John Shipley

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of sexual activity with certain minors which he was arrested for in April, Duval County court records show.

According to court records, Smith filed his plea on May 1. Smith also waived his arraignment and a right to be present for his pretrial hearings, records state. Smith has an arraignment court date set for May 20 in Duval County. 

Smith, who last played for the Jaguars in 2018, was held on a $50,003.00 bond after being arrested at his Jacksonville home by the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office on April 29. He was released later that evening, according to the Duval County Jail Website. 

Smith was charged under Florida Statute 794.05, which states "A person 24 years of age or older who engages in sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years of age commits a felony of the second degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 775.083, or s. 775.084."

Smith was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the team for five seasons and signed a four-year contract extension in Oct. 2017 worth $45 million.

Smith did not play for Jacksonville in 2019 after announcing in May via his Instagram that he would be sitting out the season.

“It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order," Smith posted. "I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season."

“The Jaguars are aware of the report involving former linebacker Telvin Smith. The club is unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation," the Jaguars said in a statement following Smith's April arrest.

According to court records, Smith is being represented in his criminal case by Henry M. Coxe III of Bedell, Dittmar, DeVault, Pillans & Coxe firm.

What Went Into the Jaguars Decision to Trade Nick Foles? Dave Caldwell Explains

Why did the Jaguars decide to move on from Nick Foles just one year into his franchise-record contract?

John Shipley

What New Jaguars Middle Linebacker Joe Schobert Wants to Prove in Jacksonville

Now that he is the new man in the middle of the Jaguars' defense, Joe Schobert has one main goal: turn Jacksonville into a winner.

John Shipley

Jaguars LB Joe Schobert Is Myles Jack's Newest Weapon

The biggest role Jacksonville Jaguars newest linebacker Joe Schobert (signed from the Cleveland Browns) will be playing in Jacksonville is making life easier for Myles Jack.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Beat Chat: Q&A on Jaguars Nose Tackle DaVon Hamilton with BuckeyeMaven

How does DaVon Hamilton project to the Jaguars' new-look defense, and what does he bring to the table?

John Shipley

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Room

The Jacksonville Jaguars have three young quarterbacks. Is it scary or exciting...or both?

KassidyHill

Going Big: Why the Jaguars Selected Texas Receiver Collin Johnson

Collin Johnson brings a massive frame and red-zone potential to Jacksonville.

John Shipley

Jaguars Sign Veteran Edge Defender Aaron Lynch

The seventh-year veteran defender has recorded 20 career sacks since being selected in the fifth round in 2014.

John Shipley

Beat Chat: Q&A on Jaguars Receiver Laviska Shenault with BuffsCountry

To help fans become more acquainted with the Jacksonville Jaguars' latest draft picks, we are going to speak with publishers from throughout the Maven network to get the low-down on each of the newest Jacksonville Jaguars. Next up, receiver Laviska Shenault.

KassidyHill

‘It Is Just the Beginning of Something Special’: Jaguars Rookie Shaquille Quarterman Set for Hometown Impact

After growing up not far from TIAA Bank Field, Jaguars rookie linebacker Shaquille Quarterman is ready to show out for his native town.

John Shipley

2020 Win Total Grouping Odds Released for Jaguars

The Jaguars have better odds to win five games or more in 2020 than they do in terms of winning four games or fewer.

John Shipley

by

Jag86fan