The Jaguars Defense Gets It's Day and Other Observations from Friday's Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars had 18 players participate in a scheduled “maintenance day” on Friday, meaning the practice field looked a little sparser, a lot bigger and allowed peeks at players who had more time to shine a week into 2020 training camp.

Those participating in the maintenance day were as follows:

Defensive end Josh Allen

Defensive lineman Taven Bryan

Receiver DJ Chark Jr.

Receiver Chris Conley

Tight end Tyler Eifert

Running back Leonard Fournette

Defensive end Adam Gotsis

Corner D.J. Hayden

Corner CJ Henderson

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan

Defensive tackle Abry Jones

Center Brandon Linder

Offensive lineman Andrew Norwell

Tight end James O’Shaughnessy

Offensive lineman Cam Robinson

Receiver Laviska Shenault

Linebacker Joe Schobert

Running back Chris Thompson

The maintenance day is intended to give players of all classification—veterans to rookies–a chance to rehab and participate in a lighter practice while inside the enclosed facility. Outside though, underneath a cloudy sky that lent to a cool day, the competition heated up as did the intensity. After a week of “thudding” and playing off the offense, the defense was given a chance to take a step forward in physicality.

Jaguar Report was on hand to witness it all. Here’s who stood out the most.

Cassius Marsh

The Jaguars legacy took full advantage of Allen not being on the field, and made sure he was everywhere. Marsh, it should be noted, is more of a SAM (strong side) linebacker, whereas Allen is used more on the line as a defensive end, but when Allen is on the line, he draws attention. Today, Marsh soaked it all in himself.

The day began with one-on-one drills intended to work on get-off skills; slapping away hands, getting around a blocker and getting downfield. While going against rookie tight end Tyler Davis—who did well against others—Marsh immediately shredded the block with one cut. As he bolted down field, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis high kicked after him, whooping and hollering praise.

That was just the beginning of Marsh’s day. During 7-on-7 drills, Marsh blew through the offensive line with ease. He pushed AJ Cann back on one block that opened up a lane which would’ve led to a sack in a live game. And as the clock was winding down on the day, Jake Luton—who also had a decent day, see below—tossed what would normally be an easy short pass. But Marsh was there to knock it down. There was no luck to it; he positioned himself to be in the right place at the right time.

K’Lavon Chaisson

The rookie first round pick has been forced to watch from the sidelines during much of training camp, as he recovered from a hamstring injury. Finally cleared to be full-go, Chaisson took what he’s been learning through mental reps, and put it into work on the field.

Coaches made sure to spend a few extra seconds going over small steps with him and pushing him to fine tune his game. During team drills, Chaisson was able to hold his own versus Will Richardson during bull rushes, but didn’t necessarily win the rep. However, watching him spin was special. Twice he put a spin move on the lineman and was able to get around him with ease. His wingspan allows him to get underneath a tackle and behind him. It’s also the exact move we’ve seen Allen working on with Chaisson each day following practice.

Chris Claybrooks

The former Memphis star was seen as a roster addition primarily for his kick return abilities. And that very well may be the case. But with CJ Henderson “maintaining” himself for the day, Claybrooks got more reps at corner.

During receiver/corner drills, quarterback Josh Dobbs sent a deep shot downfield for DeDe Westbrook. The receiver dove and if he’d had his hands out a little farther, he would’ve made an impressive catch. But as easy as it would be to blame Dobbs for a bad throw (which it wasn’t) or for Westbrook for not sticking his hands out (which might be fair), credit must be given to Claybrooks. Ten yards back, he’d begun to tie up Westbrook, causing him to lose his footing. It’s why he had to dive to even attempt hope in the first place. As Westbrook slid the last three yards, Claybrooks tucked and rolled over him. But for as flailing as it appeared, it was great defensive from Claybrooks and a willingness to tie up his receiver whatever it took.

The next time Claybrooks got called up for a route, he was once again facing Westbrook. This time Gardner Minshew II was tossing the rock and the route was much more shallow. Claybrooks undercut Westbrook and stepped in front just in time to make a grab for the ball. He wasn’t able to maintain the interception, but came close, while making sure he caused the incompletion.

Devine Ozigbo

With Fournette and Thompson working in the indoor facility, Ozigbo had a majority of the running back reps to himself. Twice he pulled in a quick catch from Josh Dobbs with good hands, beating his DB both times. And while working on the run game during team drills, Ozigbo put together back-to-back positive plays. The first shouldering his way through a scrum that the offense felt certain—and voiced—must be a first down. The following play, he bounced out on a catch-and-go that had even defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot pumped downfield.

Collin Johnson

The rookie receiver will be lauded this day—and deservedly so—for the best catch of the morning. Getting behind Luq Barcoo, Johnson used that 6-6 frame to hop high. He stuck his hand up and palmed the ball for a catch caused exclamations of “are you kidding me” to ring out around the practice fields.

But Johnson had a good day all around. In each drill he was showcased, the former Texas receiver worked his DB, creating space and let his innate skills due to his size do the rest. It was an impressive combination of God given talent and understanding of the game.

Obviously, when Chark, Conley and Shenault return to practice tomorrow, Johnson will have to sit back a little more. But making the most of days like today will help him exponentially when it comes time to make the roster.

Notes:

Shaq Quarterman and Leon Jacobs locked up for one of the most physical one-on-one’s of the day during the special team drills. The two fought with hands and push for 30+ yards, never giving an inch to the other.

Quarterman also was able to cut off Bruce Miller to knock away a pass, proving he’s more than just a run stopper at middle linebacker, but can drop down to cover the pass as well.

Quarterman will have an opportunity to learn behind Joe Schobert for a while. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Dakota Allen received more time while Myles Jack was recovering from an illness earlier this week. Jack was back on the field to close out the week but got to be a fan as well. Working on the area the defense has been admit about needs to improve the most—run stopping—Allen was knocked the ball out for a forced fumble that sent Myles Jack into a frenzy with excitement.

There’s a chance the Jaguars could develop a reputation for doing the most with under the radar sixth round quarterbacks out of the Pac-12. Rookie Jake Luton had more good throws than bad on Friday, capping off a nice week of practice for the former Oregon State passer. He made few bad decisions and exhibits enough willingness to test the defense that he can’t help but remind one of Minshew.

Could Jake Luton be the next 6th round success story for the Jags? Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Glennon has the years of experience, which can be helpful in a young quarterback room. But Dobbs practice film and knowledge of the system make him a good bet to be kept on the roster. From there, the Jaguars staff looks to be choosing between veteran experience in Glennon; or building an offensive identity by keeping Luton to learn alongside the similar Minshew and Dobbs.

*John Shipley contributed to this report.