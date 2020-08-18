The Offense Receives Extra Focus and Other Observations from Jaguars Tuesday Practice

JACKSONVILLE, FL.—The Jacksonville Jaguars second full day in pads ratcheted up the intensity on an offensive heavy day.

A practice that began with energy and was peppered with shouts throughout the day, really kicked up in complete silence. Both sides of the ball lined up for skeleton drills to begin seven-on-seven work and a hush fell as skill positions took their place. Linemen bracketed the practice area and it was clear the focus was on examining the offenses improvements after another day under Jay Gruden’s new offense.

With that in mind, here is what stood out most from the offense on Tuesday’s practice…but don’t worry, we didn’t forget about the defense. Read on for those notes as well.

MINSHEW TO CHARK

It’s no secret that D.J. Chark and Gardner Minshew II’s have built a strong connection and that was evident once again during Tuesday’s team drills. Chark received just as many reps as the other receivers but there was a noticeable difference when he stepped up to the line. Minshew wasn’t afraid to put a little more air under the ball when it was Chark going deep, because more often than not, Chark pulled those passes in with ease.

During 7-on-7 drills, Minshew dropped a dime in the back of the endzone which Chark pulled in in stride.

THE BEST OF THE DAY

One of the most impressive Minshew throws of the day was to Chris Conley. For his part, Conley also made it one of the best catches of the day among the receivers. With Tre Herndon in his face, Conley fought off the corner just in time to leap for the pass. Minshew put it just high enough for Conley to go get it without it being contested. The 6-foot-3 Conley then got his foot down to stay in bounds for the catch. It was the perfect spot by Minshew and textbook separation and timing from Conley.

In the play, seen here, Conley makes one of the most impressive catches of the day. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

A TWO-WAY RACE FOR SECOND

As our John Shipley mentioned on Monday, the primary quarterback battle seems to be between Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs for the No. 2 spot. Based on Tuesday’s showing, that continues to be the case with Dobbs taking a slight lead. Glennon’s appeal are his years in the league and the lack thereof amongst the rest of the Jaguars quarterback unit. But Dobbs touch on the ball stands out just a little more. And as defenses continue to advance with pass rushers, having someone that can move the pocket a little more is crucial. Defensive end Josh Mauro chasing down Glennon during 7-on-7 on Tuesday makes one wonder if that’s a concern.

The QB battle this Jags camp; who will be No. 2 behind Minshew? Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The question could then become, do the Jags keep three quarterbacks on the roster due to COVID-19 concerns, or only carry two? And where does that leave rookie Jake Luton? The Oregon State native is raw but still exhibits some of that fearlessness that makes young quarterbacks exciting. Like when he fit one into a tight window to Michael Walker with three safeties in the area.

FOURNETTE CARRIES THE RUN

Offensive coordinator Jay Gruden was heavy on the run during Tuesday’s practice, which meant Leonard Fournette had plenty of opportunities to shine. We use the word “tackled” during these early training camp practices since it’s mostly thudding. But Fournette would have stood out even with full contact.

More than once he was able to make smart cuts to find an open lane and then muscle his way through a scrum. Then there was the play during which Fournette got loose downfield and Minshew uncorked a pass around 25-yards to the running back.

LAVISKA SHENAULT = GOOD

The rookie receiver has impressed his coaches, his teammates and pretty much everyone who watches him play for any amount of time. Shenault has the uncanny ability to catch whatever he wants. Long passes over the top? He’s got those. Short outs over the middle? Not a problem. And if you give him something near the sideline, he’s pulling that in all day. All of these instances were on display Tuesday.

Shenault caught whatever was thrown his way on Tuesday. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Granted one of them, when he fought for a 50/50 ball and won, would have been a sack on Minshew in a regular game. But part of practice is letting your skill players work on those moves against each other and in that particular opportunity, Shenault won.

DEFENSIVE NOTES

Josh Allen told reporters a few weeks ago that he prefers rushing from a stand up position. But he continues to be the Jags best defensive player from wherever he lines up. During a drill that put every linemen in a three point stance with a hand in the ground, Allen still dominated. His uppercut is lethal and his length makes him a problem no matter where he’s rushing from. If the defensive line continues to experience attrition like it has the past week, keeping Allen healthy—with his ability to play anywhere—will be paramount.

With Myles Jack recovering from illness (not COVID related), second year linebacker Dakota Allen received a significant amount of reps alongside Joe Schobert.

Speaking of Schobert, he pulled down what was only Minshew’s second interception of training camp thus far. As the day was winding down, Minshew took a shot downfield using the middle of the field. Schobert flashed his vertical for the pick and showed he’s heard the mantra to finish the play many times over his five years, running it through the offense, coaches, trainers and equipment, all the way back to the opposite endzone.

DaVon Hamilton will have to play more with the extenuating circumstances along the defensive line, and as with any rookie, there will be some trial by fire. But he impresses in each practice with his agility and quickness. In giving Abry Jones a break, Hamilton and Taven Bryan could be using this season to create a young duo that will carry the line for the next few years.

K’Lavon Chaisson is still nursing his hamstring injury and wasn’t able to participate in every drill with the front seven on Tuesday. As has become habit though, he stayed late with Josh Allen to work on pass rushing drills. They were joined today by Cassius Marsh, the OLB/DE who signed with the Jaguars this spring. Marsh told reporters over the summer that he’s battling for time at strong side linebacker.

The Jaguars will receive Wednesday off from practice.