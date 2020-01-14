Three Different Jaguars Earn PFWA Honors for 2019 Performances

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have the season they envisioned in 2019, ending with a 6-10 record and in last place of the AFC South. But they did have several players who turned heads with their performances, and three of those players have earned national recognition this week.

Each year the Professional Football Writers of America honors veterans and rookies around the league with their All-NFL, All-Conference, and All-Rookie teams. Earning a spot on one of these teams is amongst the highest honors a player can earn after an individual season. Jacksonville is represented this year by defensive lineman Calais Campbell (All-AFC), defensive end Josh Allen (All-Rookie), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (All-Rookie).

Jacksonville did not have any players named to the PFWA All-NFL team, but Campbell was listed as one of two defensive ends on the All-AFC team, alongside Los Angeles Chargers' defensive end Joey Bosa.

Campbell, who was also voted to the Pro Bowl, recorded 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown in 2019. Campbell's numbers were down compared to 2017 and 2018, but he was still a consistently disruptive force. Campbell was named to the PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC team in 2017.

Allen led all NFL rookies in sacks with 10.5, a Jaguars' rookie record. Allen also totaled 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 22 quarterback hits. The No. 7 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Allen was a playmaker week in and week out on the edge for Jacksonville's defense.

Taylor, who the Jaguars traded up to select with the 35th overall pick in the 2019 draft, had a few struggles early on at right tackle but settled in nicely by the second half of the season, ending his year with several strong performances to indicate he is the Jaguars' right tackle of the future. Taylor played 100% of the Jaguars' offensive snaps in 2019, the only rookie to do so last season.

Allen and Taylor are the first Jaguars' rookies named to the PFWA All-Rookie team since Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue in 2016.