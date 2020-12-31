Todd Wash Evaluates CJ Henderson's Rookie Season

The No. 9 overall pick played just eight games. What kind of impression did he leave on his defensive coordinator during that time?

There aren't many more honest evaluations than the ones that coaches give about their players at the end of each respective season. Such is the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, with Doug Marrone and his coordinators facing end-of-year questions on some of their top players.

Among the players the coaches have the most interesting answers on is rookie cornerback CJ Henderson. Henderson was the team's most significant offseason addition but has been limited to just eight games this year due to injury.

But despite the injury, Henderson's coaches are excited about his ceiling and future ... even if they are unlikely to be in Jacksonville by the time he reaches his full potential.

"Obviously, we’ve seen a tremendous athlete," Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said on Wednesday. "Everything that we prepared for in the draft, physical side, the ability to run, play in our system, is exactly what we thought we were getting."

The Jaguars selected Henderson with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, making him the second defensive back drafted in 2020 and the second-highest drafted defensive back in franchise history. He and Jalen Ramsey are the only cornerbacks in franchise history drafted in the top-10.

Henderson appeared in eight games as a rookie, with most of his season being lost to a groin injury that has kept him off the field since Week 10. Henderson won't play in Week 17.

In eight starts, Henderson recorded 36 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and six pass deflections. According to Pro Football Reference, Henderson allowed 33 completions on 51 targets (64.7%) for 443 yards, resulting in 8.7 yards allowed per target. Henderson was also credited with four touchdowns allowed.

"You can see his play making ability when he was on the field, athletically, learned our system extremely well. Obviously, the injuries and that kind of stuff set him back a little bit this year, but he has a bright, bright future I think with the Jags," Wash said.

While Henderson had the expected rookie lulls at times, such as in Week 3 when he didn't touch a receiver down after a catch, he showed some terrific flashes in limited appearances. He dominated in Week 1, recording an interception and four pass deflections, including the game-clinching pass breakup of T.Y. Hilton on a fourth down at the end of the game.

Henderson's play didn't always stay at that level, but his final game also featured strong flashes against Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams. His rookie year wasn't a complete success by any means, but the peaks were impressive, while the lows were always expected. Now, it will just be a matter of consistency in his health and on-field performance.

"I mean, the first game, I was really excited—we were all excited. I thought he played really well, at a really high level. And I think that we’ve seen the athleticism on the field," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on December 18.

"Then there was a little bit of a stretch there where he was playing probably like a first-year player coming in there. And then really his last game, I thought he played well before the injury. So, I think it’s way too early to really give a whole deal. If he goes out and plays sixteen games like he did the first game, I think you’ve got—he would have an unbelievable year."