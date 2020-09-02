Todd Wash on Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: 'We're Going To Play Him At Defensive End'

When the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted K’Lavon Chaisson No. 20 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash figured they were getting a versatile player. Head Coach Doug Marrone even explained as much on draft night.

“The thing about K’Lavon Chaisson that I really love is that he can play that SAM linebacker position in base downs and he can rush the quarterback,” Marrone told reporters at the time.

“He can rush the quarterback from a 2-point stance, and you could argue whether he’s a better rusher out of a 3-point stance. The one thing that I see is a really good future. I see a guy that’s a speed guy.”

Chaisson has flashed his speed and ability to rush from both stances in the Jaguars training camp. But it’s another attribute that has really stood out to Wash.

“I was talking with [General Manager] Dave [Caldwell] and Doug [Marrone] the other day, I think he's a lot stronger than I anticipated,” Wash told reporters on Wednesday.

“When he gets down there and lines up on tight ends and stuff, he's a lot stronger than I thought he was going to be so we're really excited about that, the strength.”

The combination of those skill sets are unique to the outside linebacker, defensive end—or what the Jaguars have traditionally called the LEO. Their ability to both cover the run and the pass make the talent a hot commodity and essential to defending against offenses in today’s game.

The former LSU Tiger lined up as an outside linebacker during the Tigers National Championship run. During that year, he tallied 60 total tackles, including 13.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups and six quarterback hurries. But since arriving in Jacksonville, Chaisson has spent nearly every day after practice with 2018 first-round pick Josh Allen, working on pass rushing drills and hand technique.

It’s that extra work that Wash sees paying off in practice.

Josh Allen (left) works with Chaisson (45, right) after practice. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

“The biggest thing is you see him really show up as a pass rusher. You know he's getting on edges, we need to continue to work with some power and that kind of stuff. But you see a natural pass rusher, which is really nice to see especially as a rookie. And I think there's a big upside, not only in the run game but as a pass rusher.”

So despite the early reports that Chaisson could be moved around and even drop back as a SAM (strong side) linebacker, his ability as a pass rusher is more in demand. This is especially true given the recent trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the Jaguars bereft of a seasoned pass rusher.

“We're going to play him at defensive end,” explained Wash.

“He’s going to be playing a lot for us. And we're very, very excited about that. And, you know, like I said, the best thing is what's best for our team and what's best for him—for us—to have the best access and we feel right now that's going to be leaving him at defensive end. But he can also play in our sub-package, the big end, so he's got a real nice skill set that we're able to get him and Josh [Allen] on the grass a lot together.”

With Allen on one end and Chaisson on the other, the Jacksonville Jaguars will head into the 2020 season with two first round pass rushers looking to change the game.